The Connolly Cup has announced its award winners for Week 2 of the high school football season.

Here are the Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports players of the week as chosen by the selection committee:

Sam Atzrott (Fredonia): Gained 171 yards on 18 carries while scoring four TDs. Added nine tackles.

Trevor Barry (Iroquois): While only playing the first half, he had 26 carries for 296 yards and six touchdowns.

Carter Capozzi (Gowanda/Pine Valley): Completed 12 of 18 passes for 255 yards and six touchdowns.

Antwan Ceasar (Health Sciences): Scored four touchdowns on just seven carries while gaining 124 yards.

Isaiah Hill (Maryvale): Gained 190 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown. Made four tackles, forced a fumble and had a sack.

E’Ryan Lawrence (Bennett): Scored on offense, defense and on special teams, all in first half. Ran for two touchdowns, returned an interception for a touchdown and returned a punt 70 yards for another score.

Zach Markham (Falconer): Had two interceptions, returning both for touchdowns, along with 10 tackles.

Gerald McCloud (Bishop Timon): Four receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns, including one touchdown off a short pass that he ran 72 yards to the end zone.

Lucas Sopak (Falconer): Completed 12 of his 14 passing attempts for 172 yards and four touchdowns.

Daquan Stone (Sweet Home): Ran for 187 yards on 21 carries and scored three TDs.

Cayden Stupak (West Seneca West): Threw for 159 yards and three touchdowns.

Carter Switek (Orchard Park): Scored three TDs on 21 carries while gaining 201 yards. Had four tackles, two for loss.

Bryce Tubin (Clarence): Completed 17 of 26 attempts for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Ran for 45 yards and another TD.

Lamont Watkins (Cheektowaga): Gained 208 yards on 26 carries while scoring three times and adding a two-point conversion. Led team with seven tackles with one tackle for loss.

Shey Williams (Lockport): Had eight receptions for 186 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, he returned a kickoff 75 yards for another TD.