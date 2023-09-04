Here are the Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 1 players of the week in high school football as chosen by the selection committee:

Nate Blair (Iroquois): Caught 8 passes for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns. Also had a sack, two tackles and blocked a punt.

Brandon Carroll (Health Sciences): Scored twice while making three receptions for 145 yards. Also accounted for two interceptions and five tackles.

Tate Catanese (CSP): Completed 19 of 24 pass attempts for 255 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also had 52 rushing yards.

Rob Gillette (Lake Shore): Accounted for five touchdowns. He completed 12 of 17 pass attempts for 161 yards and three TDs. Carrying the ball 27 times he rushed for 139 yards and another two touchdowns.

Michael Hanlon (Dunkirk): Ran for 279 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.

Kaedon Holcomb (Portville): Gained 155 yards and scored three touchdowns on just four rushing attempts.

Layne Jaworowicz (Alden): Carried the ball five times he gained 128 yards and scored two touchdowns. Also had a touchdown reception.

Marcus Johnson (Williamsville South): Gained 299 yards on just 13 carries with two touchdowns. Had five tackles on defense.

Justus Kleitz (Iroquois): Completed 18 of his 22 pass attempts for 318 yards and three touchdowns

Jeff Long (Clarence): Completed 10 of his 14 pass attempts for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Also ran for 59 yards and another score. Had an interception and three tackles.

Te’Shaun Matthews (Niagara Wheatfield): Scored two touchdowns while gaining 88 rushing yards. Recovered a fumble and returned it 45 yards for his third TD. Defensively, he had 10 tackles and a sack.

Nigel McDuffie (McKinley): Accounted for 195 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns.

James McNeil Jr. (Bishop Timon): Carried the ball only five times but had two touchdowns in the first quarter. Did not line up on the offensive side of the ball for reminder of the game. Had a 30-yard interception return for a third score.

Brayden Tryon (Maryvale): Returned two kickoffs for touchdowns with a total of 178 kick return yards. Also rushed for 105 yards.

Davion White (Fredonia): Completed 10 of 14 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Carried the ball 16 times while gaining 169 yards with one TD. Contributed seven tackles.