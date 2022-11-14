Connolly Cup announces 10 finalists for high school football player of the year

Five high school football players who helped lead their team to championships are among the 10 finalists for the Connolly Cup, given to Western New York's top scholastic player, the organization announced Monday night.

The Connolly Cup was first awarded in 1972, and this will be the 50th presentation. The awards banquet is scheduled for Dec. 5 at Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant in Blasdell.

The finalists are: Iroquois running back/linebacker Trevor Barry, Jamestown quarterback Trey Drake, Williamsville East wide receiver/defensive end Dorian Facen Jr., Fredonia quarterback/defensive back Ethan Fry, Lancaster running back Micah Harry, Maryvale running back/linebacker Justus Hill, Randolph running back/linebacker Xander Hind, St. Francis running back Ricardo Kidd, Bennett running back/defensive back Jayden Lewis and South Park quarterback Noah Willoughby.

Barry, Drake, Hind and Lewis played for Section VI championship teams. Kidd played for the Monsignor Martin champions. Fry and Harry helped their respective teams reach the Section VI finals.

The Connolly Cup is not the same as the Buffalo News Dick Gallagher Player of the Year honor. The Connolly Cup takes into consideration regular season, Section VI and Monsignor Martin postseason tournaments.