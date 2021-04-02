Cody Phillips stronger than ever in helping Lancaster football open with win at Bennett

To say Cody Phillips has been chomping at the bit to run over someone not wearing Lancaster football colors would be an understatement.
The senior has waited a long time to show he’s completely healed from the broken leg that prematurely ended his 2019 season. That includes the wondering during the current Covid-19 pandemic if there’d even be a football season.
There is, and Phillips definitely looked healthy and ready to go Friday night.
The running back did his job with authority at frigid All High Stadium. Phillips rushed for two touchdowns, including a 31-yard run that helped the Legends pull away and open their season with a 34-8 triumph over Bennett.
In a hard-hitting, physical affair, the four-time defending Section VI Class AA champion Legends opened the short five-week season on a positive note. Their defense made key stops throughout, while the power running of Phillips helped the offense move the chains.
That combination proved to be too much for a young Tigers team that did its best to make a veteran Lancaster crew work for this victory but just didn’t have enough on this night.
“It was amazing to finally get back out here,” said Phillips, who rushed 25 times for 127 yards. “All the credit to my teammates. The guys up front, my fullbacks they had a whale of a game. They were out there moving guys around. I mean those guys were good. They had a lot of guys up front, but our front five really stepped up and I mean we have some young guys up there, but they stepped up and showed us a lot tonight. Credit to them.”
Lancaster coach Eric Rupp said before the season that Phillips was going to be the workhorse. Rupp was true to his word as Phillips and a unit that hustled back to the line after each play early made things tough for Bennett by going no-huddle. It didn’t matter if Phillips made a long run. He lined up behind senior quarterback Jason Mansell ready to block or tote the rock on the next play.
Lancaster missed those tough runs during its four-point loss in the state quarterfinals back in November 2019. In that contest against McQuaid, Phillips suffered a season-ending broken leg in the first quarter. He had been an effective weapon before the injury.
Phillips picked up where he left off, rushing for 41 yards on six carries on Lancaster’s opening offensive drive, capping it with a 3-yard touchdown run.
With the Legends leading 13-8 early in the third quarter, Phillips gave his side some breathing room, rushing around left end and down the sideline for a 31-yard touchdown.
“There’s not a worse feeling in the world than watching your team out there and struggling and not being able to help,” Phillips said of that state quarterfinal. “I bottled that up and thought about that in the offseason when I was training.”
“Playing a team like Bennett, they have so many athletes,” said Rupp. “You just have to hold your breath every time they touch the ball. Anytime you can push the lead to a couple of scores, it’s a lot better.”
The Tigers tried to cut into that lead with about 4 minutes left in the third, going for it on fourth-and-8. They only gained seven as Sam Judasz Made a huge stop to keep Ahmad Bradberry inches from the conversion.
That was just one of several key defensive stands by Lancaster, which made a key one in the red zone on Bennett’s opening drive – forcing a turnover on downs at the 6.
“Our defense stepped up big time,” Rupp said. “We started two sophomore linebackers, Sam Judasz and Jacob Zimmerman, and our defensive line did a good job reestablishing the line of scrimmage.”
Mansell threw two touchdown passes, including one to Noah Kimble a pretty back-shoulder throw, to make it 13-0. He also rushed for another.
Anthony Santos-Larosa led the Legends with 10 tackles and a sack. Judasz had 10 tackles, including four solo stops and Rob Dettelis had seven tackles and a fumble recovery.
Bradberry caught an 8-yard touchdown for Bennett, while Al McDuffie ran in a conversion and had a strong game on both sides of the ball.
Lancaster returns to action at home Friday against Niagara Falls. Bennett hosts Williamsville North.