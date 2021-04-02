Cody Phillips stronger than ever in helping Lancaster football open with win at Bennett

To say Cody Phillips has been chomping at the bit to run over someone not wearing Lancaster football colors would be an understatement.

The senior has waited a long time to show he’s completely healed from the broken leg that prematurely ended his 2019 season. That includes the wondering during the current Covid-19 pandemic if there’d even be a football season.

There is, and Phillips definitely looked healthy and ready to go Friday night.

The running back did his job with authority at frigid All High Stadium. Phillips rushed for two touchdowns, including a 31-yard run that helped the Legends pull away and open their season with a 34-8 triumph over Bennett.

In a hard-hitting, physical affair, the four-time defending Section VI Class AA champion Legends opened the short five-week season on a positive note. Their defense made key stops throughout, while the power running of Phillips helped the offense move the chains.

That combination proved to be too much for a young Tigers team that did its best to make a veteran Lancaster crew work for this victory but just didn’t have enough on this night.