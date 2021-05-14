Cody Phillips runs wild as Lancaster wins fifth straight Class AA title

Give the Lancaster Legends a high-five, as they joined an elite group of Section VI football royalty on Friday night.
Riding a four-touchdown and 209-yards-rushing performance from senior Cody Phillips, the Legends rallied from two early deficits and pulled away for a 28-21 victory over longtime rival Orchard Park in the Section VI Class AA championship game at Foyle/Kling Field.
Phillips scored on runs of 8, 3, 29 and 57 yards in helping Lancaster win its fifth straight Section VI title. By securing the championship, the Legends joined Orchard Park as the only Class AA teams in section history to win five straight sectional titles.
The only team in Section VI to win more consecutive championships is Sweet Home in Class A from 2007-12.
But talk of that pursuit can wait say about 15 weeks, as the Legends enjoyed celebrating this championship on their home field.
“I’ve always pictured this day,” said Phillips, one of 17 seniors who played their final football game for the Legends. “It’s so special to see it come together like this, and I couldn’t be any more proud of doing this with the guys.”
In a clash between two unbeatens something had to give. In this contest featuring the top offense (Lancaster) against the top defense (OP) in Class AA something more had to give.
It wound up being the Quakers (6-1), who for the second straight season came oh, so close to playing the foil only to lose in the final once again by single-digits. It’s the third time OP has fallen to the Legends (7-0) during their drive to five in a row.
“We played our butts off and lost to a really good Lancaster team,” said sophomore Quakers quarterback Ben Gocella, who passed for 204 yards and two touchdowns. “We just have to give them their props at the end of the day.”
OP had a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter, but the Legends responded by scoring 21 straight points.
They did it mostly through the running game, which churned out a season-high 238 yards as the fundamentally sound line of Ethan Kowalski, Ian Behrens, Tommy Carlsen, Logan Prescott and Nate Szatkowski gave Phillips and quarterback Jason Mansell opportunities to make plays.
Phillips turned out the first four touchdown-game of his career. As big as those scores were, the tough runs that kept the chains and clock moving during the final 8:25 proved to be even more satisfying to Lancaster.
“People were doubting our front five,” Phillips said. “These guys worked so much this offseason and they care about me so much. They worked harder than anybody this offseason. … They dominated up front and won that game.”
Lancaster took the lead for good during its first drive of the third quarter. Phillips scored on a 29-yard burst to series in which Mansell rushed 12 yards for a drive-extending first down on a fourth-and-3 play.
After the Legends’ defense forced a three-and-out, Lancaster scored three plays later on Phillips’ 57-yard run.
OP still had some fight in it.
The Quakers pulled within seven just 53 seconds into the fourth quarter on Gocella’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Evans. That was Evans’ second TD catch of the game.
OP seemingly had a great opportunity to tie on its next possession, which started at Lancaster 35. After an initial first down, the Quakers went backward due to a penalty and a sack from Ryan Moran. Still OP came within a whisker of tying as a pass to the end zone seemingly was in the hands of Aidan Dempsey who was falling to the ground, but Legends’ corner Jeff Burgess got his hand in there to knock it away.
“He got a hand on that ball,” Gocella said. “He made a good play on the ball and it stinks that that happened.”
Two plays later OP punted and never got the ball back with Mansell and Phillips taking turns producing first-down run after first-down run to secure the Legends’ place in Section VI history.
“This was super special for many reasons,” said fifth-year Lancaster head coach Eric Rupp, who won his first without his late father by his side. “All the things these kids have been through, just to get the season in was a blessing. They worked so hard. We had Zoom workouts over the summer. We were doing what we could in the fall. But these kids just bought in so much.”