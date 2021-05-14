Cody Phillips runs wild as Lancaster wins fifth straight Class AA title

It wound up being the Quakers (6-1), who for the second straight season came oh, so close to playing the foil only to lose in the final once again by single-digits. It’s the third time OP has fallen to the Legends (7-0) during their drive to five in a row.

“We played our butts off and lost to a really good Lancaster team,” said sophomore Quakers quarterback Ben Gocella, who passed for 204 yards and two touchdowns. “We just have to give them their props at the end of the day.”

OP had a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter, but the Legends responded by scoring 21 straight points.

They did it mostly through the running game, which churned out a season-high 238 yards as the fundamentally sound line of Ethan Kowalski, Ian Behrens, Tommy Carlsen, Logan Prescott and Nate Szatkowski gave Phillips and quarterback Jason Mansell opportunities to make plays.

Phillips turned out the first four touchdown-game of his career. As big as those scores were, the tough runs that kept the chains and clock moving during the final 8:25 proved to be even more satisfying to Lancaster.