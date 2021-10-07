Clymer-Sherman-Panama snaps Maple Grove's girls cross-country win streak

The Clymer-Sherman-Panama girls cross-country team handed Maple Grove its first loss since 2008 by a single point, 31-32, and four seconds on Wednesday.

With about 250 meters remaining, Solki Martin-Lacayo from CSP and Hannah Tarbrake from Maple Grove were neck and neck. Martin-Lacayo was able to find another gear and pull ahead to edge Tarbrake by four seconds in 21:33. Had the Maple Grove runner finished ahead, Maple Grove would have won by a point.

The meet was held at Long Point State Park, the 3.1-mile home course for Maple Grove, and included Gowanda, Salamanca, Maple Grove and CSP.

Maple Grove's scoring runners placed first, second, fifth, 11th and 13th, led by Abby Brunenavs in 20:08 and Allie Bohall in 21:07. CSP’s top two finished third and fourth, Hannah Schauman in 21:21 and Martin-Lacayo in 21:33.

CSP also got points from Leighanne Swan (sixth in 22:01), Tayden Persons (eighth in 22:16) and Deidre Cavness (10th in 22:55). CSP’s sixth runner, Eve Johnson, finished before Maple Grove’s fifth runner to help the cause.