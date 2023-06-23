Minutes after Olivia Russ’ softball career at West Seneca East ended, she was expectedly emotional, but thankful to play the game she loves after a bleak beginning.

Three years ago, Russ and high school freshmen everywhere had their first year interrupted during the spring of 2020 when the whole sporting world ceased due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Like many, Russ was left with uncertainty about how the virus could alter high school, athletic careers and college plans.

From stay-at-home orders to attending classes through video conference and having to constantly wear a mask in public, members of the Class of 2023 had a peculiar high school experience. Despite the challenges at the time, the world has somewhat returned to normal for this year’s graduating class to have a happy ending.

“It was weird coming back from the pandemic,” Russ said. “Recruiting was a little off, but I think it gave me time to work on myself and what I can do specifically.

“Honestly, I think it benefited me a little bit just to ... make myself better. It obviously worked because it carried me a long way. I’m proud of this season and the girls.”

High school spring sports and summer travel team seasons and camps were canceled in 2020. New York State then went to four seasons for the 2020-21 academic year with the addition of Fall 2 that saw each season shortened to 10 weeks and sports such as football and volleyball moved to the spring. High school teams were not allowed to travel outside their area and there was no state tournament. Prospective students were not allowed to make campus visits, and college coaches were prohibited from in-home visits.

In terms of working on their skills, athletes had the opportunity to get better, regress, or stay stagnant during the isolation period.

Russ chose the former and emerged as one of the best softball players in Western New York, and will continue her career at the University at Buffalo as a pitcher.

High school athletes lost time on the field and chances to be seen by college coaches, but also then had to compete for roster spots with college athletes using an extra year of eligibility allowed due to the pandemic. Russ acknowledges she was antsy about recruiting.

“I was worried about the recruiting because classes were a year behind because of Covid,” Russ said. “UB wasn’t really on my radar until the coach reached out to me and I worked with them a little bit. UB is a hidden gem in our backyard that sometimes you can forget about because they’re an in-state school, but their program is incredible.

“When they reached out to me, I was grateful for the opportunity.”

Here are the stories of several other high school seniors in the area who play spring sports and how they dealt with the aftermath of the pandemic.

Dalton Harper, Maryvale

As players scrambled to be seen by coaches with campus visits curtailed and exposure opportunities limited, Maryvale catcher Dalton Harper took a unique approach to getting coaches to know his name. He spent last summer in Georgia, competing against some of the best players the country in hopes of receiving an opportunity from at least just one coach.

Harper was aware of Georgia’s reputation for churning out high-quality players, and he wanted to test himself. Harper also was familiar with leaving home to face better competition. He played on a travel team based in Detroit at age 13.

“Missing freshman and sophomore years were very big years to get exposure,” Harper said. “Junior year was extremely important and that’s one of the main reasons why I spent my whole summer in Georgia playing the best competition. I needed that exposure to prove myself on the biggest stage to get recognition so I could go to the best school.”

That summer turned out to be a boon for Harper, who was offered by several schools and committed to Georgia Southern. Along the way, he received MLB interest from the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, Oakland Athletics, Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, heading into next month’s MLB draft.

Harper holds the school hits record, among many other milestones.

“Recruiting got very stressful at times,” Harper said. “The biggest thing I knew was to trust the process, even though I knew the time was ticking, I had to trust everything was going to fall into place.

“I’m glad everything got back to normal and that I was able to play in my last few years with my friends. Those are friendships that will last a lifetime and I was happy I was able to do that.”

The world’s return to a pre-pandemic environment was an invitation for Harper to experience the classroom setting again, which he prefers, along with high school staples like homecoming and prom. For two years, he missed out on building bonds with classmates, eating lunch with his friends, and just being in a social setting.

“Being back to normal made school a lot better,” Harper said. “We got homecoming, prom, and other school activities that we could just do without having to worry about masks or social distancing. We could just have a good time. I did feel like I lost a lot, but I enjoyed the two years I did have.

“I feel like I made the best out of what I did have, and I want high schoolers today to enjoy today because tomorrow isn’t promised, and things may not be the same. Enjoy every minute and don’t stress about things you can’t control.”

Ava Kreutzer, Lancaster

According to the Covid-19 School Data Hub, 92% of students in New York state had access to a hybrid learning option during the 2020-21 academic year.

The inability to be in the classroom weighed on Lancaster senior Ava Kreutzer.

Not having a teacher by her side or a peer to assist her with concepts led to a frustrating start to her high school education, but she found solace when she was able to play lacrosse.

“My first few years were hard, I’m not going to lie,” Kreutzer said. “I’m more of an in-person person when it comes to school, so I need to hear and see my teacher, and don’t like to be self-taught. I like someone being there with me and learning from a teacher and classmates. That was hard, but once lacrosse season came around it got easier.”

The routine of waking up, logging into a computer, and staring at it for hours was a tedious adjustment for Kreutzer, who said she also was frustrated when students would skip class.

From being annoyed with her virtual classroom to being worried about her dream of playing Division I lacrosse, Kreutzer said she had doubts. How was I going to get noticed if I’m not seen? Instead of letting the doubts overtake her, she instead persisted and put her future in her own hands.

“I was nervous the pandemic was going to affect my recruiting a lot,” Kreutzer said. “Once it came to my sophomore and junior year, we had our games filmed and I would take that and sit for hours a day going through each game film for my highlight film. I would spend so long making highlight films and send them out to as many coaches as possible.”

She estimates that she sent about 15 emails per day.

Kreutzer’s efforts worked as Youngstown State took notice, and the feeling was mutual. She eventually would attend several camps hosted by the Penguins and maintained a relationship with the coaches. The Youngstown coaches liked what they saw and eventually extended her an offer, which she accepted.

“I wanted to go Division I because I wanted to be pushed at the hardest level I can. I wanted to continue playing the sport I love for as long as I can,” Kreutzer said. “I just wanted to make sure I was getting my name out there and being noticed. Going to college for lacrosse is something that’s very important to me and I’m glad I stuck with it even during the tough times of the pandemic.”

Kreutzer not only overcame self-doubt regarding her college dreams but was also able to conclude her high school career with a Section VI championship with her favorite people and ranked fifth in program history with

“My high school experience was for sure different than everybody else’s because everybody else had a normal experience and I was barely in high school for the first two years, but this 2023 team was the best team I think I’ll ever play with,” Kreutzer said. “We got so close and when I think of my high school experience I’m going to think of this team.”

Deborah Borysewicz, Hamburg

Hamburg’s Deborah Borysewicz began high school not only with the pandemic but also injuries, which limited her on the track. Add travel restrictions that severly limited the number of meets and she thought college track might not be an option for her.

“It was very frustrating,” Borysewicz said. “I felt like we wouldn’t be able to get noticed because a lot of coaches wouldn’t even come and visit or scout us.”

She had a lot to worry about and to learn a lot on the fly. Rehabbing, adjusting to remote learning, and missing friends she had grown up with was a lot to navigate.

“It was scary,” Borysewicz said. “We had a bunch of online classes, split into cohorts, and it was just sad because you didn’t really get to see your friends that much. We only got to see people who were close to us by our last name and nobody else. ... You didn’t really get the full high school experience of being with your friends and enjoying those years.”

A 2022 report from the World Health Organization said the pandemic led to a 25% increase in anxiety and depression across the world.

Despite feeling anxious about her future, Borysewicz controlled what she could, adjusted to the situation and improved as a track athlete. Finally healthy, she became the Section VI Division I girls champion in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash this season and will be continuing her career at Niagara.

“It’s very relieving and it’s like a dream come true,” Borysewicz said. “I didn’t think that I’d come this far, but I’m really thankful to have this opportunity and it really worked out in the end for me.”

Angelina Napoleon, Allegany-Limestone

Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon didn’t let the pandemic deter her from success. Instead of sulking about what she lost access to, she instead made do with what she had.

The work she put in included a dedication to the gym that helped propel her to become one of the best track and field athletes in not only Western New York, but the country. She’s the current holder of the U.S. 2,000-meter steeplechase record with a time of 6:18.41.

“I had to widen my miles and began strength training,” Napoleon said. “It was just learning about that. I had to research and put in the work there and figure it out sort of on my own. I wasn’t with my coach at that point.”

The revised approach, which included Napoleon telling The News last year, “I stopped taking running less lightly but as something that could take me somewhere,” elevated her to a Division I athlete heading to N.C. State as multi-time state champion in cross country and indoor and outdoor track.

During a time of panic, Napoleon credits her laissez-faire attitude for her evolution as an athlete.

“I wasn’t too worried about it,” Napoleon said. “I know how I am as an athlete, and I know if I want something I’m going to work for it. That’s exactly what I did in 2020, I set my goals, focused, and told myself, ‘Whatever happens, happens.’

“I assumed we’d be back to normal, and you know what? We were. My work in 2020 is exactly the reason why I’m here today.”