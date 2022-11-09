 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class D football championship preview: Randolph vs. Franklinville/Ellicottville

Randolph Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Football

Randolph player Xander Hind returns a kickoff for a touchdown against Oakfield-Alabama/Elba during the first half of the Section VI Class D Far West Regional football championship at Jamestown High School on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo
Here is a preview of the Section VI Class D football final:

Class D

Who: No. 1 Randolph (9-0) vs. No. 2 Franklinville/Ellicottville (8-2).

When: Thursday, 3 p.m., Highmark Stadium.

What to expect: It will be a rematch between last year's finals when Randolph won, 26-0. 

The two programs also met in Week 3 this season, with Randolph winning 28-12.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be back here once again,” Randolph’s Carson Conley said. “We came here last year, and ever since, motivation has been high about coming here again. The experience that we have, practicing with everybody through all the struggles and now we get to come here, it’s a reward.”

Randolph beat No. 4 seed Clymer-Sherman-Panama, 37-7, in the semifinals, and have looked near unbeatable on their path to a repeat. The Cardinals are averaging 35.8 points per game and are holding opponents to 9.4 points.

Reigning All-WNY first-team selectee Xander Hind is second in the section in rushing yards (1,847), third in carries (180) and fifth in touchdowns (21).

“What’s kept us good for so many years are the hours our coaches put into preparation,” Hind said. “It’s good having an offensive line that opens up the backfield. Coaches can only do so much, though, and us as players have to take some responsibility upon ourselves to watch the film and prepare for the game.”

Franklinville/Ellicottville, which won the D title in the Fall II season in 2021, advanced to the final beating seventh-seeded Gowanda/Pine Valley, 35-14, in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Portville, 49-3, in the semifinals. The team’s offense has put up numbers during its three-game winning streak, as the Titans are averaging 48.7 points per game.

“We got to play physical against Randolph,” Franklinville/Ellicottville coach Jason Marsh said. “We got to be able to match their physicalness because they’re a big, physical football team. We got to play mistake-free football.”

The Titans’ offense is also run heavy with senior Gian Nuzzo and Hunter Smith leading the team in rushing. Nuzzo has 142 carries for 849 yards and 13 touchdowns. Smith has 82 carries for 562 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Where Nuzzo and Smith go is where Franklinville/Ellicottville goes.

“Gian and Hunter have been our two top offensive guys all year,” Marsh said. “We utilize them well in the ground game and they’re steady performers.”

