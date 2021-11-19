Class D Far West Regional football preview: Randolph vs. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba

Pre-snap read: It’s supposed to be cold and wet Friday night at Strider Field. In other words, the Cardinals will be in their element as they love to run the ball. The strength of their team is their large offensive line so there’s no need to change tactics at this point. Still, Randolph has been known on occasion to go vertical if the defense is totally locked in on stopping the run. Aggies play a modified Wing-T. That means the trenches will decide this one.