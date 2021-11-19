Class D Far West Regional football preview: Randolph vs. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba

Who: VI-Randolph Cardinals (10-0) vs. V-Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Aggies (11-0)
Where: Strider Field, Jamestown
When: 5 p.m. Friday
Live stream: nfhsnetwork.org
Regional history: Randolph is 5-2, having won in 2014, 2013, 2012, 2009 and 2005 – the same seasons it won state championships. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, which won past two 8-man league championships, are in the regional as a merged program for the first time. O-A won separately in 2004 and 2006, while Elba won in 2005.
Rankings: Randolph is ranked third in the Buffalo News small schools poll and No. 2 in the state Sportswriters’ Class D poll. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba is ranked third in the state in Class D.
Coaches: Brent Brown, Randolph, ninth season (58-25). Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, Tyler Winter, second season.
Randolph key players: Jr. RB Xander Hind (212-1,745-24 TDs), Jr. TE/LB Jaiden Huntington (7-125-2 TDs; 83 tackles, 2 sack, 2 INT), Sr. RB/DB Luke Pagett (84-660-10; 65 tackles, 1 sack), Jr. OL/DL Ryan Carpenter (37 tackles, 3 sacks).
O-A/E key players: Sr. RB/DB Gaige Armbrewster; So. QB Bodie Hyde; Jr. RB Noah Currier; Sr. DE/TE Kaden Cusmano.
How they got here: Randolph shut out 2020 sectional champion Franklinville/Ellicottville, 26-0, at Highmark Stadium as Xander Hind carried 23 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Jaiden Huntington led the defense with 7.5 tackles and a sack.
The Aggies advanced by defeating Avon, 26-21, in the Section V final. Noah Currier scored the winning touchdown, a 39-yard reception of a pass from sophomore quarterback Bodie Hyde on 4th-and-17 with 4:39 remaining.
Pre-snap read: It’s supposed to be cold and wet Friday night at Strider Field. In other words, the Cardinals will be in their element as they love to run the ball. The strength of their team is their large offensive line so there’s no need to change tactics at this point. Still, Randolph has been known on occasion to go vertical if the defense is totally locked in on stopping the run. Aggies play a modified Wing-T. That means the trenches will decide this one.
Next: The winner advances to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinal Nov. 26 at Cicero-North Syracuse against the Central Region champion, the winner between III-Dolgeville and IV-Tioga.