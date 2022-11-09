Class C football championship preview: Lackawanna vs. Fredonia

Here is a preview of the Section VI Class C football final:

Class C

Who: No. 2 Lackawanna (10-0) vs. No. 5 Fredonia (9-1).

When: Thursday, 6 p.m., Highmark Stadium.

What to expect: The boys from Lackawanna appear in the program’s first sectional title in more than a decade after beating seventh-seeded Southwestern, 30-14, in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Salamanca, 24-6, in the semifinals.

This season has been the culmination of putting the pieces together and developing as a unit. With a 10-0 record, the Steelers are at their peak and are looking to win a sectional title for the first time since a run of three in four years ended in 2008.

“I think it’s a great experience for the kids,” Lackawanna coach Adam Tardif said. “To be able to experience this, I told them, ‘There’s no better feeling in the world than playing for a sectional title.’ It’s great for the community. We’ve seen a resurgence in fans, alumni and phone calls. It’s been great.”

When you watch Lackawanna on and off the field, it's obvious that the players enjoy each other. The team appreciates taking group pictures, refining their interview skills, playing catch and cracking jokes. It’s also clear they are all appreciative of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I just feel like we’ve been staying consistent since we started this journey 13, 14 weeks ago,” Lackawanna senior Shyheim Smalls said. “It comes down to everyone coming to practice and putting the work in and having that commitment to the team and nobody is bigger than the team. We all lose together, we all win together.”

Smalls leads the team in receiving yards (464), receptions (33) and touchdowns (11). The Lackawanna offense has been a juggernaut, with the team scoring at least 30 points in seven games and at least 40 points in three of their last five games.

Leading the offense has been quarterback senior Billy Gechell with a completion percentage of 57%. He’s connected on 24 touchdowns this season. On the receiving end of eight of those TD passes has been senior Ashlin Alexander-Hall. In the backfield, the team’s top running backs have been Antwan Threeths (950 yards, seven touchdowns) and sophomore Amir Douglas (414 yards, seven touchdowns.

“When it’s time to get serious, we get serious,” Gechell said. “We like to have fun, too; 10-0, 10 wins, winning is always fun.”

Defensively, Lackawanna has many threats on its line, but senior Sunday Ikegwuonu is the leader. He’s third on the team in total tackles with 73, two for loss, and has a team-high 12 sacks and three forced fumbles.

“This year everybody is much more devoted to coming to practice and listening to coaches,” Ikegwuonu said. “There’s no slacking. When it’s time to get serious, we get serious. That’s what’s helped us this season. We got a lot riding on this. We got the city behind us and we got to tune that all out and play Lackawanna football.”

Fredonia returns to the sectional final after losing last year to Medina. The Hillbillies eliminated No. 4 Depew, 43-22, in the quarterfinals and then the top-seeded defending champions from Medina with a 29-22 win.

“Last year didn’t go as planned, but Thursday will be a business trip,” Fredonia senior quarterback Ethan Fry said.

For the team to accomplish its business trip, Fry will need to continue his high level of play and then some. He leads the section in passing yards (2,386), completions (172), and touchdowns (25). He has a 65.9 completion percentage and 115.8 passer rating.

The Fredonia offense has so many weapons with four players with more than 200 receiving yards – Keegan Whitfield (821), Jameson Quinn (617), Jay Hawk (335) and Brandon Wronski (232). On the ground, Micah Davis has 1,159 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

“If we just execute our game plan and do what we’re told by our coaches and do everything we’re supposed to, I think we’ll win this game easily,” Whitfield said.

Fredonia's last sectional title came in 2010.