Class C Far West Regional football preview: Medina vs. East Rochester/Gananda

Who: Medina Mustangs (11-0) vs. East Rochester/Gananda Bombers (11-0)
Where: Williamsville South High School
When: Noon Saturday
Live stream: nfhsnetwork.org
Regional history: This is Medina’s first appearance as the Mustangs won their previous four Section VI titles in seasons in which there wasn’t a state tournament, including 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. ER/Gananda is making its first regional appearance since 2012.
Rankings: Medina is ranked No. 2 in the Buffalo News’ small schools poll and ranked first in Class C in the state Sportswriters’ poll. ER/Gananda is ranked fifth in the state Class C poll.
Coaches: Eric Valley, Medina, 13th season. Brian Touranjoe, ER/Gananda, fourth season.
Medina key players: Sr. QB Xander Payne (89-159-1,414-21 TDs; 38 rushes-377-6), Sr. RB Iverson Poole (67-576-10), Jr. RB/LB Noah Skinner (74-680-8; 70 tackles, 6 sacks), Sr. DE Joe Cecchini (52 tackles, 12 sacks).
ER/Gananda key players: Sr. QB Carter Lathrop; Sr. RB/DR Chaunsey Gilbert Jr.; WR/DB Manuel Sepulveda; Sr. DL Nicholas Ricci.
How they got here: Medina defeated previously unbeaten Fredonia, 58-6, in snowy conditions at Highmark Stadium in the Class C sectional final. The Mustangs rushed for a Section VI championship game record 590 yards as a team, with Greg Thompson running 10 times for 262 yards and three scores. Xander Payne had eight carries for 192 yards and two TDs, while Noah Skinner ran for 115 yards and one touchdown and had four 2-point conversion runs.
EA/Gananda defeated Bath Haverling, 18-12, in double overtime. Chaunsey Gilbert rushed for 140 yards, including both touchdowns in the OT sessions.
Pre-snap read: Each team has a balanced offense, although last weekend’s conditions dictated Medina use the run more than the pass. But that’s not how the Mustangs have operated. If conditions are decent, expect Medina to get back to using quarterback’s Xander Payne’s arm as well as his legs to move the ball. There are a variety of options at running back so there’s no telling who could get the call and put up big numbers. Medina used its physicality to its advantage last week and must do the same this week.
The Bombers have won at least 10 games for the first time since the programs merged. The 18 points in the sectional final was only the second time the team was held to less than 20 points in a game; the other was an 18-6 victory in Week 2 against LeRoy.