Class C Far West Regional football preview: Medina vs. East Rochester/Gananda

How they got here: Medina defeated previously unbeaten Fredonia, 58-6, in snowy conditions at Highmark Stadium in the Class C sectional final. The Mustangs rushed for a Section VI championship game record 590 yards as a team, with Greg Thompson running 10 times for 262 yards and three scores. Xander Payne had eight carries for 192 yards and two TDs, while Noah Skinner ran for 115 yards and one touchdown and had four 2-point conversion runs.

EA/Gananda defeated Bath Haverling, 18-12, in double overtime. Chaunsey Gilbert rushed for 140 yards, including both touchdowns in the OT sessions.

Pre-snap read: Each team has a balanced offense, although last weekend’s conditions dictated Medina use the run more than the pass. But that’s not how the Mustangs have operated. If conditions are decent, expect Medina to get back to using quarterback’s Xander Payne’s arm as well as his legs to move the ball. There are a variety of options at running back so there’s no telling who could get the call and put up big numbers. Medina used its physicality to its advantage last week and must do the same this week.