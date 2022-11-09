Class B football championship preview: Iroquois vs. Pioneer

Here is a preview of the Section VI Class B football final:

Class B

Who: No. 1 Iroquois (10-0) vs. No. 3 Pioneer (8-2).

Where: Friday, 5 p.m., Highmark Stadium.

What to expect: Class B will have a new champion for the first since 2018, with WNY Maritime/Health Sciences having moved up to Class A.

Top-seeded and unbeaten Iroquois is in a prime position to win its first sectional title since capturing Class A in 2004. The Chiefs have been the best team in Class B all season and are ranked No. 1 in The News' small schools poll. Iroquois is returning to the final after beating eighth-seeded Olean, 52-7, in the quarterfinals and No. 5 West Seneca East, 39-14, in the semifinals.

“It’s a great opportunity to play at a professional stadium like this,” Iroquois coach Robert Pitzonka said. “Not many programs get to do this, other states don’t do this. It’s a special feeling for these guys. So much was taken away from these kids just a few years ago with Covid, where we did make this game but it wasn’t played at this stadium. It reminds me not to take things for granted and to enjoy the process, enjoy this time with them. When the game comes it’s just another 100-yard football game and we got to implement our game plan.”

Iroquois is averaging 48.4 points per game, and opponents are scoring an average of only 8.5 points. The Chiefs have scored at least 50 points six times, while shutting out opponents in three games, and holding the opposition to less than 10 points in six outings.

Iroquois and Pioneer met Sept. 30, a 27-6 victory for the Chiefs, their lowest point total of the season.

“We have to start fast,” Pitzonka said. “Our game plans have been pretty rock solid the whole season defensively and offensively. It comes down to our attention at practice. Do we practice with urgency? Are we taking care of the little things? Or are we just looking at the big lights because we’re playing in a sectional final? If I’m a betting man, I would bet on my team based on their demeanor as students and people based on the little things they have been doing.”

Part of the team’s success has been led by junior running back Trevor Barry, who leads the section in rushing yards (1,902) and touchdowns (39), along with being fourth in carries (177). Barry had six touchdowns in the semifinal victory. Then there’s freshman quarterback Justus Kleitz, who looks as if he’s on his way to having a special high school career. He’s fourth in touchdowns (24), fifth in passing yards (2,068) and seventh in completions (137).

Pioneer advanced to the final after beating sixth-seeded Albion, 7-6, in the quarterfinals, and then handing second-seeded Maryvale its first loss of the season, 31-14 in their semifinals matchup. The Panthers are looking to claim their first sectional title since completing a Class A three-peat in 2001.

Pioneer’s offense is also capable of putting up a ton of points, as the team has scored more than 30 four times.

Their leaders on offense are running backs Kyle Stover (810 rushing yards) and Dalton Giboo (660 rushing yards). On defense, Logan Halladay has been a standout with 91 total tackles, 14 for loss, and seven sacks.