Class B Far West Regional football preview: WNY Maritime/HS vs. Batavia

How they got here: WNY Maritime/Health Sciences bludgeoned News No. 1 small school Iroquois 62-12 to win its third consecutive Class B sectional championship. The Falcons love the ground-and-pound game and ran wild in wet, snowy conditions, amassing all of their 497 yards in offense via the rush. DJ Littleton ran 20 times for 272 yards and four touchdowns, while Braylen Boyd rushed eight times for 115 yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons scored the first 46 points of the game. The Falcons have won nine straight since opening the season with losses at eventual Class AA champion Bennett and Monsignor Martin A Division playoff runner-up Canisius.

Batavia defeated Honeoye Falls-Lima 22-14 as Kaden Marucci helped the Devils turn potential disaster into a highlight-reel moment, scoring on a 67-yard catch-and-run after a bad snap.

Pre-snap read: Batavia is no stranger to this round of the postseason, and this one feels as if it could be a real dogfight between two teams that love to compete.

There’s no mystery with the Falcons’ game plan. They want to run, run, run and stop the run so that they can run some more on offense with their variety of athletes.