Class B Far West Regional football preview: WNY Maritime/HS vs. Batavia

Who: VI – Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences Falcons (9-2) vs. V – Batavia Blue Devils (11-0).
Where: Williamsville South High School.
When: 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
Live stream: nfhsnetwork.org
Regional history: The Falcons are making their second appearance; they beat Livonia in 2019. Batavia is 1-3.
Rankings: The Falcons are No. 1 in the Buffalo News’ small schools poll and No. 8 in Class B in the state Sportswriters’ poll. Batavia is ranked second in the state Class B poll.
Coaches: WNY Maritime/Health Sciences – Tyree Parker, third season (24-5). Batavia – Nick Schmidt, second season (17-1).
Falcons key players: Sr. RB/DE DJ Littleton (128-1,429-17, 27 tackles, 2 sacks); So. RB Jameer Thomas (33-435-3); Sr. RB/LB Braylen Boyd (51-630-5, 41 tackles, 2 sacks); Sr. WR/DB Addison Copeland III (7-240-3, 20 carries-303-3, 3 punt returns-144 yards).
Batavia key players: Sr. QB Jesse Reinhart; Jr. WR Aidan Anderson, Jr.; Jr. Cameron McClinic; Jr. WR Ja'Vin McFollins; Sr. LB/TE Kaden Marucci.
How they got here: WNY Maritime/Health Sciences bludgeoned News No. 1 small school Iroquois 62-12 to win its third consecutive Class B sectional championship. The Falcons love the ground-and-pound game and ran wild in wet, snowy conditions, amassing all of their 497 yards in offense via the rush. DJ Littleton ran 20 times for 272 yards and four touchdowns, while Braylen Boyd rushed eight times for 115 yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons scored the first 46 points of the game. The Falcons have won nine straight since opening the season with losses at eventual Class AA champion Bennett and Monsignor Martin A Division playoff runner-up Canisius.
Batavia defeated Honeoye Falls-Lima 22-14 as Kaden Marucci helped the Devils turn potential disaster into a highlight-reel moment, scoring on a 67-yard catch-and-run after a bad snap.
Pre-snap read: Batavia is no stranger to this round of the postseason, and this one feels as if it could be a real dogfight between two teams that love to compete.
There’s no mystery with the Falcons’ game plan. They want to run, run, run and stop the run so that they can run some more on offense with their variety of athletes.
Littleton has been the workhorse running back, almost making one forget there’s a big-time FBS commit on the team in senior receiver Addison Copeland III. Copeland, the Pitt commit, has found different ways to contribute, from rushing the ball to helping the run game by serving as a blocking tight end. Still, provided there’s not a snow or windstorm, look for coach Tyree Parker to maybe attempt more than one pass and try to take advantage of Copeland's big-play ability on the outside. Doing so will only make the running game more dangerous.
The last time Batavia made this game, the Blue Devils ran wild over Cheektowaga in 2018. The Blue Devils are tough and athletic. They must match the Falcons’ physicality, limit their big plays and find a way to put up points against a team that’s averaging 41.8 points the past nine games.
Next: The winner advances to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinal on Nov. 27 at Cicero-North Syracuse High School to play the Central Region champion, the winner between III-Homer and IV-Maine-Endwell.