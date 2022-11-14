 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class B champion Iroquois remains at No. 1 in News small schools football poll

Iroquois Pioneer Football

Iroquois quarterback Justus Kleitz throws against Pioneer during the Section VI Class B football final at Highmark Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here are the results of The Buffalo News' small schools football poll the sectional and Monsignor Martin championships. This will be the final poll until all teams complete the state playoffs.

Small schools are those in Classes B, C and D along with St. Mary's, Cardinal O'Hara and Bishop Timon. First-place votes in parentheses.

 Rk.Team Class Rec. Pts.  Prev. 
 1. Iroquois (6) B 11-0  59 1 
 2.  Randolph (1)  D  10-0   55  2 
 3.  Lackawanna  C  11-0  48  3 
 4.  Fredonia C  9-2  41  4 
 5.  Pioneer  B  8-3  35   5  
 6.  Maryvale  C  9-1 31  6
 7.  Medina  C  8-2 25  7 
 8.  Franklinville/Ellicottville  D  8-3  13  8
 9.  Albion  C  6-3  12 10
10.   Salamanca C  7-3  6  N/R 
Others  CSP  D  7-3  2  9 
  West Seneca East  B  6-4  2  N/R 
  Bishop Timon  MM  7-3  1 N/R 

Voters: Clevis Murray and Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

