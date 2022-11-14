Class B champion Iroquois remains at No. 1 in News small schools football poll

Here are the results of The Buffalo News' small schools football poll the sectional and Monsignor Martin championships. This will be the final poll until all teams complete the state playoffs.
Small schools are those in Classes B, C and D along with St. Mary's, Cardinal O'Hara and Bishop Timon. First-place votes in parentheses.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Iroquois (6)
|B
|11-0
|59
|1
|2.
|Randolph (1)
|D
|10-0
|55
|2
|3.
|Lackawanna
|C
|11-0
|48
|3
|4.
|Fredonia
|C
|9-2
|41
|4
|5.
|Pioneer
|B
|8-3
|35
|5
|6.
|Maryvale
|C
|9-1
|31
|6
|7.
|Medina
|C
|8-2
|25
|7
|8.
|Franklinville/Ellicottville
|D
|8-3
|13
|8
|9.
|Albion
|C
|6-3
|12
|10
|10.
|Salamanca
|C
|7-3
|6
|N/R
|Others
|CSP
|D
|7-3
|2
|9
|West Seneca East
|B
|6-4
|2
|N/R
|Bishop Timon
|MM
|7-3
|1
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray and Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).