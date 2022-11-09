Class AA football championship preview: Lancaster vs. Bennett

Here is a preview of the Section VI Class AA football final:

Class AA

Who: No. 1 Lancaster (9-0) vs. No. 3 Bennett (3-6).

When: Friday, 8 p.m., Highmark Stadium.

What to expect: Another season, another Lancaster appearance in the sectional final. From 2016 to the Fall II season in 2021, the Legends won five consecutive sectional titles and reached last year's final.

“At this point, it's seven sectional appearances in a row and we have a standard to keep,” senior Sam Judasz said. “It’s just another doing what we do and keep playing our game.”

Lancaster, the top seed, advanced to the final this year by beating fourth-seeded Niagara Falls, 23-0, in the semifinals.

The final will be a rematch of Bennett's 14-0 victory last year, and Lancaster players like their chances of rectifying their loss from a season ago.

“It comes down to the run game and our defense,” senior Tommy Carlsen said. “If our run game is working, we can move the ball and that opens up the passing. Defense wins championships, everyone knows that. If they can’t score, they can’t win, it’s that simple.”

The running game has been one of Lancaster’s strengths, led by senior Micah Harry, who has 830 rushing yards on 164 carries and 14 touchdowns.

“This is another opportunity and it’s a blessing for all of us to be here,” Harry said. “Not every high school gets to do things like this, so we’re going to try and take advantage of the moment. Last year, it slipped away from us, but we’re here and we’re back and we’re going to show why we belong here.”

Lancaster’s opponent, Bennett, is looking to repeat as sectional champions and take the first step in an attempt to return to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association state final. Bennett beat No. 2 Orchard Park, 50-6, in the semifinals, with all 50 points coming in the first half.

“It feels great to be back here,” Bennett coach Steve McDuffie said. “We got a heck of a battle in front of us and we’re going to do our best to be ready and make everyone proud. It’s a great feeling to be here and it’s a great feeling to represent Buffalo Public Schools, Bennett High School, and the City of Buffalo. We’re proud of that and hopefully, we can make everybody proud of us.”

Similar to Lancaster, Bennett is a run-heavy team, with at least six players with more than 200 rushing yards. The Tigers are a dangerous team and are on a three-game winning streak after forfeiting their first six games because of an ineligible player. During the win streak, Bennett is averaging 44.7 points per game and holding opponents to 6.7 points.

One of the team’s top producers has been senior and University at Buffalo commit Jayden Lewis. He’s the only Bennett player to average double digits in receiving yards (26.4) and rushing yards (12.6). Lewis is also regarded as one of the top defensive players in the state.

“We worked hard for this, we prepared for this, and it feels good to be here,” Lewis said.

Although Lewis might get most of the recognition from opposing defenses, many of his teammates have been able to shine. Senior Cureem Hathcock leads the team in rushing yards with 776, and junior Jameer Thomas has been able to perform as a receiver (team-high 606 yards), and rusher (371 yards).

On defense, the team’s statistical leaders have been senior Xzavier Goodman (87), senior and Syracuse commit Rashard Perry (65, nine sacks) and Darell Hamilton (53 tackles, 10 sacks).

“I think the beautiful thing about a moment and opportunity like this is that sometimes it comes full circle,” McDuffie said. “When it comes full circle, that’s when we’re talking about a utopian thing in football, and hopefully I feel like we have quite a few guys who are going to be big-time college players and will have the opportunity to play on Sunday. I hope that their dreams can come true.”