Class AA Far West Regional football preview: Bennett vs. McQuaid

Who: VI-Bennett Tigers (9-1) vs. V-McQuaid Knights (9-1)
Where: Williamsville South High School
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Live stream: nfhsnetwork.org
Regional history: Bennett is 0-1, losing in the Class A state quarterfinal in 2016 to Greece Athena, 41-12. McQuaid is 1-0, defeating Lancaster in 2019, 28-24.
Coaches: Bennett, Steve McDuffie, 11th season (63-35). McQuaid, Bobby Bates, 13th season (83-32).
Rankings: Bennett is ranked No. 3 in the Buffalo News large schools poll and 11th in the state Sportswriters’ poll. McQuaid is ranked fourth in the state poll.
Bennett key players: Sr. RB/DB Dominac Allen (151-1,954-20 TDs, 35 tackles, 2 INT, 6 passes defensed); Sr. RB/LB Torey Anderson (82-805-7; 17 PAT runs); Jr. DE/ LG Rashard Perry (88 tackles, 9 TFL, 17 sacks, 6 hurries); Sr. WR/LB Jayden Lewis (11-341-4, 52 tackles, 9 INT, 7 passes defensed, 6 TDs).
McQuaid key players: Sr. QB John Mahar, Jr. WR/DB Xaye Collier, Sr. WR Parris Smiley, Sr. WR Joey Leuzzi.
How they got here: Bennett defeated five-time defending champion Lancaster, 14-10, in the Section VI final Saturday at Highmark Stadium. Edgar Key III’s 2-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter gave the Tigers the lead for good. Dominac Allen rushed for 332 of Bennett’s 392 yards.
McQuaid won its third consecutive Section V championship by defeating Aquinas, 28-14. Parris Smiley had 110 yards receiving and three touchdowns for the Knights.
Pre-snap read: This is perhaps the most intriguing game on the weekend. McQuaid has some speed to burn as do the Tigers. The Knights’ top athletes appear to be at receiver as any of their top three has the potential to go off.
This could be the toughest test for Bennett’s secondary since playing Orchard Park – the lone team it has lost to, although the Tigers did gain a measure of revenge during a 70-20 sectional semifinal win.
Both teams’ strength appears to be the middle of the line. Bennett might need to spread out the Knights in the event the speedy Dominac Allen has trouble getting outside. Regardless, Tigers must trust their running game. It’s what has gotten them to this point.
McQuaid is as disciplined as it comes. The Knights rarely make mistakes and look to pounce on opponents’ mistakes. Bennett must not take undisciplined penalties, especially on defense, if it wants to win this game.
Next: The winner advances to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinal Nov. 27 at Cicero-North Syracuse High School where if faces the Central Regional champion, the winner between III-Cicero-North Syracuse and IV-Corning-Painted Post.