Class AA Far West Regional football preview: Bennett vs. McQuaid

McQuaid key players: Sr. QB John Mahar, Jr. WR/DB Xaye Collier, Sr. WR Parris Smiley, Sr. WR Joey Leuzzi.

How they got here: Bennett defeated five-time defending champion Lancaster, 14-10, in the Section VI final Saturday at Highmark Stadium. Edgar Key III’s 2-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter gave the Tigers the lead for good. Dominac Allen rushed for 332 of Bennett’s 392 yards.

McQuaid won its third consecutive Section V championship by defeating Aquinas, 28-14. Parris Smiley had 110 yards receiving and three touchdowns for the Knights.

Pre-snap read: This is perhaps the most intriguing game on the weekend. McQuaid has some speed to burn as do the Tigers. The Knights’ top athletes appear to be at receiver as any of their top three has the potential to go off.

This could be the toughest test for Bennett’s secondary since playing Orchard Park – the lone team it has lost to, although the Tigers did gain a measure of revenge during a 70-20 sectional semifinal win.