Class A football championship preview: Jamestown vs. Williamsville North

Here is a preview of the Section VI Class A football final:

Class A

Who: No. 2 Jamestown (8-2) vs. No. 4 Williamsville North (7-3)

When: Thursday, 9 p.m., Highmark Stadium

What to expect: The reigning sectional champions, Jamestown, beat seventh-seeded West Seneca West, 33-15, in the quarterfinals and No. 6 Kenmore West 55-8 in the semifinals to return to the sectional final.

After an 0-2 start against Class AA teams Lancaster and Orchard Park, the Red Raiders haven’t lost since, and are riding an eight-game winning streak.

“It’s exciting,” Jamestown’s Colin Melendez said. “We saw some good competition our first (playoff) game. We struggled a little bit and were down at halftime, but we fought through it and the win. Last week, we played a real solid game all-around.”

During their streak, the only close game for Jamestown was against Williamsville North, which ended up being a 35-34 win in Week 4. Jamestown had a 21-0 lead in the first four minutes of the game, but the Spartans battled back and had a chance to win on a late two-point conversion attempt that failed.

The contest was also the only time this season Jamestown QB Trey Drake was intercepted, which came at the hands of Ben Hansen.

“They’re very good, very well-coached,” Jamestown coach Tom Langworthy said. “They’re a very disciplined, tough, physical team. I think both teams have a lot in common. I like the way that they play the game and I expect it to be a good game and a battle. I think that over the course of the season you’ve seen that Jamestown and Will North are the two best teams in Class A, so it only makes sense we play at the stadium.”

As for Williamsville North, the Spartans beat fifth-seeded WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, 20-12, in the quarterfinals and No. 8 Clarence 34-13 in the semifinals, and are trying to win the program’s first sectional title since 2013.

“Coming off a season that wasn’t bad but we came up a little short in the playoffs last year, it feels good being able to come out here and beat teams that we felt would be challenging to beat,” Williamsville North’s DJ Leonard.

Leonard is one of the team’s most important players, as he is first in receiving yards (380), third in rushing yards (389), and fifth in total tackles (38). He admitted to feeling “nervous” because of the location, but said he appreciates the opportunity.

Feeling nervous before going competing on an NFL field as a high schooler is common. What isn’t common is competing on the same field as a relative who is among the most legendary figures in Bills franchise history.

That’s the situation Williamsville North quarterback Mitch Kelly is in, as the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.

“I think it’s cool that he played here and that I’m able to play on the same field as him and the same position,” Mitch said. “I just have to treat this as any other game, but it’s a really cool experience.”

The goal is to win, and the Spartans believe they are more than capable of doing so. Senior Kendal Donovan, the team’s leading rusher with 1,153 yards, projects a scenario in which the team corrects its mistakes from the first meeting to become champs.

“We felt like we beat ourselves that game,” Donovan said. “If we play really well, we feel like we can come out with a win.”