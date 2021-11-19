Class A Far West Regional football preview: Jamestown vs. Canandaigua

How they got here: Jamestown defeated Frontier, 41-0, in the Section VI final last week at Highmark Stadium. Butera rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns. Benny Anderson scored twice and made nine tackles. Canandaigua defeated Class A-1 champion U-Prep, 16-14, in the overall Section V Class A final/state qualifier as Eric Platten’s 25-yard field goal with 33 seconds left proved to be the difference.

Pre-snap read: Two unbeaten teams from football-crazed communities where the products of the youth system dream of playing in a game like this. It should be fun.

Canandaigua is a high-scoring team that can beat opponents in different ways. That said, the Braves are coming into this clash following their closest game of the season after a campaign of lopsided victories in which they scored more than 30 points in all but one other game. They are fundamentally sound and look to take advantage of the opposition's mistakes.

Jamestown is in a unique spot in that it gets to play a state playoff game at home. Look for the Red Raiders to serve full-size helpings of star running back Jaylen Butera running right, left and up the middle. The line is Jamestown’s strength and so is running the ball, no need to change. But if the Braves do sell out on the run, junior Trey Drake must make them pay through the air.

Next: The winner advances to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinal Nov. 26 at Cicero-North Syracuse High School against the Central Regional champion the winner between III-Christian Brothers Academy and IV-Union-Endicott.

