Clarene's Julia Laspro moves to Section VI girls tennis semifinals, aims to repeat

Clarence senior Julia Laspro did not lose a game on her way to reaching the Section VI singles semifinals after the first day of the two-day event at the Miller Tennis Center in Williamsville.

Laspro, the defending sectional champion and top seed, won her first-round and quarterfinal matches by scores of 6-0, 6-0. She faces Amherst junior Anna Wheat in the semifinals Saturday.

Wheat needed three sets to reach the semifinals, outlasting Niagara Wheatfield sophomore Sydney Marsh, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Orchard Park senior Miya Clinard will face Williamsville South sophomore Syanne Tyson in the semifinals. Clinard reach the state championship match in doubles last year with partner Kelly Barnes, now at St. Bonaventure.

Tyson, the No. 2 seed, lost only two games in her two matches with victories by 6-1, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-1.

The semifinals winners will meet in the finals later Saturday.

In doubles, Williamsville East’s Sarah Qiu and Sophie Wang advanced to the semifinals without losing a game in their two matches. The top seeds, Qiu and Wang, will face the Williamsville North team of Amanda Rottenberg and Venera Kalinin.

After splitting the first two sets in the quarterfinals with Niagara Wheatfield’s Gabriella Stanley and Adyson Homsi, Rottenberg and Kalinin won the third set 7-5.

A Williamsville East team is also on the other side of the bracket as the Flames’ Tulesi Suresh and Jasmin Nagra will face Clarence’s Ava Casell and Sofia Banifatemi, the No. 2 seeds who lost just two games in their two match victories Friday.