Clarence's Rosie Dinunzio wins girls golf Section VI title; five Red Devils qualify for states

When the 2022 Section VI girls golf state qualifier at Gowanda Country Club wrapped up, Clarence was one of the last teams to find a table. It happened to be the table next to all the awards.

Although their seating placement was unintentional, it was a sign of what was to come. As all the teams were eating an assortment of food, from chicken to tater tots and cookies, the All-Section VI Team was announced.

The first person called by Section VI Girls Golf Chair and Depew coach Rick Wargala was Red Devils junior Rosie Dinunzio, who finished the day with a 79. She etched her name in the record books, becoming the third Clarence girls golfer since 2010 to win a section title, joining Cat Peters in 2010 and Alexis Kim in 2016.

“I’m proud of myself, for sure. I’ve put so much work into this, and it’s great to see a great outcome from it,” Dinunzio said. “I played fairly consistent today and I was happy to see a lot of good shots, a lot of good puts drop.”

Four of the next six state qualifiers called by Wargala were Clarence girls – Emily Morelli (86), Tori Leach (86), Kylie Dean (87) and Anika Michel (89). While seated together and watching each other receive a shirt, certificate, patch and photo opportunity, they all clapped for each other and basked in the success of one another.

“I have to say, this season is the most cohesive of a team in terms of team mentality and to watch the girls come together,” Clarence coach Kori Grasha said. “In some of our matches, the girls that were already done would go out to the last group and follow their teammate in. Just to see the sistership and, again, the cohesiveness is some of my favorite moments.”

The Red Devils also won their fourth straight team championship with a score of 341, beating Lancaster and Depew. Winning at Clarence has become quite a tradition, with the team's win streak against Western New York competition reaching 121, spanning 12 years.

“It’s great to see the girls achieve their successes,” Grasha said. “They work hard all year round, they play a lot, they practice a lot. They love golf and it pays off. It shows in their performances.”

Along with the Clarence quintet, the other state qualifiers are Depew’s Lauren Jaskier (85), Lancaster’s Sophia Brown (92) and Riley Morris, and Southwestern’s Josephine Corey (92). Lancaster’s Adriana Pliszka (93) is the first alternate, and Fredonia’s Juli Spacciapolli (94) is the second alternate.

The 2022 New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls golf state championships will be June 4-6 at McGregor Links and Country Club, Saratoga.

CHSAA girls golf results

The Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) girls golf tournament took place on Monday, with eight Monsignor Martin Athletic Association participants. Kellenberg Memorial junior Cat Slade won the tournament with a score of 93, earning her qualification for the Federation Tournament.

Nardin sophomore Paige Manuszewski (101) was the highest Monsignor Martin finisher, with a third place result.

All-Catholics results

Nardin's Katherine Krause finished first in singles. Her teammate Madison Forton placed second and Riley Faso of St. Mary's came in third.

The tandem of Julie Bembenista and Grace Brydges from Nardin came in first during the doubles final. Sacred Heart's Blair Kuzniarek and Isabella Kurdziel finished in second and SEM's Nellie Joseph and Corinne Sigeti finished in third.

Section VI boys tennis

Williamsville East defeat Orchard Park 5-2 to win the Section VI Division I team title.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.