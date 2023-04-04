Clarence’s Mark Layer was having withdrawals. He retired from coaching girls basketball and football a few years ago and missed being on the sidelines.

Layer plans on retiring from the Clarence Central School District at some point and wanted more run as a coach. Earlier this year, he stumbled upon an opening to be the Red Devils' inaugural flag football coach.

With the ability to use his 30 years of experience as a football coach and 20 years with girls basketball, he felt the job was meant for him.

“I’m very close to the end of my teaching career as an elementary phys ed teacher,” Layer said. “I thought this would be a nice way to mix my experience of coaching the girls for 20 years and my experience coaching football for 30 years. I thought the springtime would be a nice time for me to get back involved with coaching. I’ve missed it and this seemed like a great opportunity. I was fortunate to be selected and it’s been a lot of fun so far.”

Layer says members of the Clarence community became intrigued with the possibility of the Red Devils having their own flag football team, leading the district’s Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics, Jason Lehmbeck, to gauge legitimate interest.

“There were some parents and girls that heard about it last year when it started as a pilot program,” Layer said. “They approached our athletic director and he put out a survey to gauge interest and about 30-40 girls would’ve been interested and it took off from there.”

Most schools are allowing players to be dual athletes if they participate in flag football. Layer felt because interest was so high, there was no need to give someone a roster spot if they were already committed to another sport, and says he had to make cuts and is carrying a team of 24.

Twelve schools participated in the pilot program last year and the sport was granted “emerging status” by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association in July. In February, NYSPHSAA approved flag football to be a championship sport beginning in spring of 2024.

With that in mind, Layer is hoping to lay the foundation for what he hopes is a successful program.

“At this point of the program, we’re trying to build excitement and interest,” he said. “I’m trying to get as many girls as possible an opportunity to play in a game. In the future, could we take more, sure, depending on the interest, but this is exciting to be a part of.”

In the program’s debut against Williamsville South, the Red Devils were up 6-0 at halftime before scoring 27 points in the second half to win the program's first game 33-0, the only shutout victory for any team this season. Their offense was led by junior Sammi Payne with 13 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown.