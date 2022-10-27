Clarence's Laspro reaches quarterfinals of state tennis championships

Section VI singles champion Julia Laspro, of Clarence, won her two matches Thursday and has advanced to the quarterfinals of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls tennis championships in Schenectady.

She beat Anselma Petrie from Eastchester, 6-4, 6-4, in the opening round and blanked Samantha Dalmolen from Binghamton High, 6-0, 6-0 in the Round of 16.

Next up Friday is senior Victoria Matos from Longwood High. She is the two-time Suffolk County singles champion.

Orchard Park’s Maya Clinard blanked her opponent in the first round before losing to Bronxville’s Victoria McEnroe, 6-3, 6-1, in the Round of 16.

Williamsville South’s Syanne Tyson battled back after dropping the first set in a tiebreaker to win her first-round match, 6-7 (7-5), 6-4, 6-3, against Samantha Jaros from Marlboro Central. Tyson then lost in the Round of 16 to Mia Palladino of Brewster, 6-0, 6-2.

In doubles, the Clarence duo of Ava Casell and Sofia Banifameti won their opening match, 6-4, 6-4, but fell in their second match, 6-3, 6-4 to a duo from Jamesville-DeWitt, Tara Pollack and Mona Farah.

Sophie Wang and Sarah Qiu from Williamsville East lost in the opening round to Roslyn’s Anika Tolat and Ava Veneziano, 6-4, 6-4.

Jasmin Nagra and Tuleshi Suresh, also from Williamsville East, fell in Round 1 by 6-0, 6-0, to Darian Perfiliev and Ellie Ross from Long Island’s Schreiber High.e