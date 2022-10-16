Clarence's Julia Laspro repeats as Section VI singles champion in girls tennis

Clarence senior Julia Laspro repeated as the Section VI girls singles tennis champion in dominant fashion, losing just three games in four matches over two days at Miller Tennis Center in Williamsville.

On Saturday, Laspro beat Amherst’s Amanda Wheat, 6-2, 6-0, in the semifinals and then downed Orchard Park’s Maya Clinard, 6-1, 6-0, in the final. Laspro had won her first two matches by 6-0, 6-0 on Friday.

Laspro was the tournament’s top seed and 26-0 for the season. Laspro has not lost a set against a Western New York opponent in two years.

"She is on a run of staggering dominance," Clarence coach Alex Chambers said. "She's beating other elite players while hardly losing any games."

She becomes the third two-time sectional singles champion in the last seven years, but the first consecutive winner. Orchard Park’s Jesse Hollins won in 2015 and then left the area before returning and winning the 2018 title. Williamsville North’s Eileen Wang won the 2016 title as an eighth grader then withdrew from scholastic competition to focus on the USTA Junior Tour before winning again in 2020 as a senior.

Williamsville South’s Syanne Tyson, who had lost in three sets to Clinard in the semifinals, bounced back to defeat Wheat 6-3, 6-3, for third place. Tyson was the second seed.

All four singles players will represent Section VI in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament Oct. 27-29 in Schenectady.

Laspro has qualified for the state tournament for the fourth time, twice in double and twice in singles. There was no state event in 2020, but she would have represented Section VI in doubles.

Clinard makes her first trip in singles after she and Kelly Barnes reached the state final last year. Clinard and Barnes also qualified in 2020.

Tyson makes her second consecutive state appearance.

Clarence also had the sectional doubles champions as second-seeded Ava Casell and Sofia Banifatemi beat the Williamsville East top-seeded duo of Sarah Qiu and Sophie Wang, 7-6 (9-7), 6-3. Casell, a senior who plays second singles for Clarence, and Banifatemi, an eighth-grader who plays third singles, teamed up for sectionals.

Williamsville East’s Tulesi Suresh and Jasmin Nagra won the third-place match against Amanda Rottenberg and Venera Kalinina from Williamsville North, 7-5, 7-5.

Only the top three doubles teams advance to the state championship.

Casell qualified for her fourth state meet in doubles with three different partners. After finishing second at the sectionals for three consecutive years, she earned her first title.

Qiu and Wang have qualified together in 2020 and ’21.

ECIC cheerleading

Lancaster, Orchard Park, Hamburg and Depew won their respective classes Saturday at the ECIC Game Day Cheerleading Championships.

Lancaster was unopposed in Class A. In Class B, Frontier finished second behind Orchard Park. In Class C, Starpoint was the runner-up to Hamburg and Eden was second to Depew in Class D.

The Section VI championships are an open invitational Saturday at Lake Shore. Because all conferences don't have championships, there is no qualifier to reach sectionals.

Martin football

St. Francis will visit Canisius at 2 p.m. Saturday with the winner hosting the Monsignor Martin A Division football championship game Nov. 10 or 11 as the regular season champion.

The loser will host a semifinal game against St. Joe’s. the previous weekend.

St. Francis is 4-2, 1-0 in Monsignor Martin after a 22-0 victory Saturday against St. Joe’s.

Canisius is 4-3, 1-0 after a 29-13 victory against Erie, Pa., on Saturday.