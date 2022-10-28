 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clarence's Julia Laspro falls in girls tennis state quarterfinals

  • Updated
  • 0
Clarence Orchard Park Tennis (copy)

Clarence tennis player Julia Laspro repeated as the Section VI singles champion and will play for seventh place in the state.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Clarence senior Julia Laspro saw her run end at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament with a loss in the quarterfinals Friday in Schenectady.

Laspro, who won two matches Thursday, lost 6-3, 6-2 to Victoria Matos of Longwood High, the two-time Suffolk County champion who was the No. 2 seed.

“Her opponent was a very strong player,” coach Alex Chambers said. “Julia could hit with her, but Matos was more consistent. It was a great opportunity for Julia to make the quarterfinals and play against some top players.”

Laspro will play again Saturday in the seventh/eighth place match against another top opponent, Isabella Sha from Friends Academy, the No. 1 seed who was upset in three sets in the quarterfinals.

The Red Devils also will compete in the NYSPHSAA girls tennis team championships in Division I on Nov. 4 and the USTA  Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Clarence’s semifinal opponent will be the championship team from Long Island that will be determined Tuesday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News