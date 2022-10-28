Clarence's Julia Laspro falls in girls tennis state quarterfinals

Clarence senior Julia Laspro saw her run end at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament with a loss in the quarterfinals Friday in Schenectady.

Laspro, who won two matches Thursday, lost 6-3, 6-2 to Victoria Matos of Longwood High, the two-time Suffolk County champion who was the No. 2 seed.

“Her opponent was a very strong player,” coach Alex Chambers said. “Julia could hit with her, but Matos was more consistent. It was a great opportunity for Julia to make the quarterfinals and play against some top players.”

Laspro will play again Saturday in the seventh/eighth place match against another top opponent, Isabella Sha from Friends Academy, the No. 1 seed who was upset in three sets in the quarterfinals.

The Red Devils also will compete in the NYSPHSAA girls tennis team championships in Division I on Nov. 4 and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Clarence’s semifinal opponent will be the championship team from Long Island that will be determined Tuesday.