Clarence’s flag football team couldn’t wait to celebrate. Players were jumping and dancing on the sideline, waiting to see triple zeros on the clock.

As the final five seconds ticked, players took the Gatorade cooler and poured the blue drink on coach Mark Layer. It was the start of a celebration, following Clarence’s 39-0 victory over Section V’s Canisteo-Greenwood in the first-ever Flag Football Far West Regional game at Highmark Stadium.

“It was great winning the sectional title and that was like the goal, and this was an added bonus,” Layer said. “To bring the girls here, they were ecstatic to have the chance to play here. This team has been incredible all season long, but especially the playoff run. From the pre-quarterfinals to the quarterfinals, we’ve played great football at the right time of the year as you could possibly play on offense and defense. This was an amazing team with incredible athletes.”

Clarence (14-1) celebrated the historic win with players mouthing the lyrics to Beyonce’s “Run the World (Girls)” and later loudly sang Queen’s “We Are the Champions,” while moving side to side with each other during a team picture. They made history on the Buffalo Bills' field and wanted to cherish every moment.

“This was a crazy experience and we’re so grateful to be here,” Clarence running back Gabrielle Irwin said.

Irwin led the team with 90 rushing yards on eight carries, while teammate Ella Corry threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

The dominant season by the Red Devils had Irwin curious about how good the team really is compared to the rest of the state, but that’s a question that won’t be answered until next season when flag football becomes a statewide championship sport.

“I wish we could go to states so we could see how far we could go,” Irwin said.

With no hesitation, Corry said, “We’d probably win.”

It’s a question worth pondering because Clarence won six games by shutout and its final five games by an average of 32.4 points per game.

Despite this being the team’s first flag football season, the players on the field didn’t play like they were new to the sport.

“We kept building on what we could on offense,” Layer said. “This team is diverse because we could run and throw the ball. We were able to do a couple of things based on what defenses did to us. Our defense got better during the playoffs and it was a team effort. It was a total team effort.”

