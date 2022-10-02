Clarence wins Division I sectional girls tennis team title in dramatic fashion

Ava Casell rallied to win a three-set match at second singles to help push Clarence to the Section VI Division I team girls tennis title Saturday with a 4-3 victory against Williamsville East.

The teams were tied 3-3 with only the second singles match to finish. Cassell beat the Flames’ Sarah Qiu, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Cassell led the third set 3-0 and then lost the next four games to trail 4-3. She then won the next three games to finish out the set and the victory.

At first singles, defending Section VI singles champion Julia Laspro from Clarence beat Sophie Wang, 6-2, 6-1. Williamsville East’s Danielle Guo topped Chelsea Fuchs, 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

In doubles, Clarence got victories and first and third doubles and Williamsville East won second and fourth doubles.

At first doubles, Clarence’s Sofia Banifatemi and Sahanna Varma beat Jasmin Nagra and Tulesi Suresh, (WE), 7-5, 6-2. At second doubles, Tabitha Swiatek and Krisha Naveen from Williamsville East beat Eleni Deck and Alexis Majewski, 6-4, 6-0.

At third doubles, Gianna Hallam and Gemma Hacker from Clarence downed Elisa Prelewicz and Sophia Chung, 7-6 (5), 6-1. At fourth doubles, Megha Pendyala and Ishu Thatigotla from Williamsville East beat Violet Beyer and Emma Brewer, 7-5, 7-6 (0).

With the victory, Clarence moves to the regionals against the Section V champion on Oct. 22 at the Miller Tennis Center in Williamsville. The winner moves to the state final four Nov. 4.