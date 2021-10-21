Clarence, Williamsville South and Akron earn No. 1 seeds for field hockey sectionals

Here are the brackets for the three classifications of the Section VI field hockey playoffs.

The tournament begins with a Class B pre-quarterfinal Friday featuring defending champion Amherst as a No. 8 seed hosting No. 9 Sweet Home.

All classifications are in action Monday. Semifinals and finals take place at Williamsville North. Pre-quarterfinal and quarterfinals take place at the home of the higher seed.

Clarence (Class A), Williamsville East (Class B) and Akron (Class C) are No. 1 seeds in the tournament.

Lancaster, Amherst and Akron are the defending champions.

Section VI Field Hockey Tournament

Times TBA

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday

5-Kenmore at 4-Lancaster

6-West Seneca at 3-Orchard Park

Semifinals

Thursday, Oct. 28

At Williamsville North