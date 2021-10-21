 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarence, Williamsville South and Akron earn No. 1 seeds for field hockey sectionals
0 comments

Clarence, Williamsville South and Akron earn No. 1 seeds for field hockey sectionals

Support this work for $1 a month
HS Game of the Day field hockey, Barker at Akron (copy)

Akron's Lacey Berghorn and the Akron Tigers are the top seeds in Class C.

 Robert Kirkham

Here are the brackets for the three classifications of the Section VI field hockey playoffs.

The tournament begins with a Class B pre-quarterfinal Friday featuring defending champion Amherst as a No. 8 seed hosting No. 9 Sweet Home.

All classifications are in action Monday. Semifinals and finals take place at Williamsville North. Pre-quarterfinal and quarterfinals take place at the home of the higher seed.

Clarence (Class A), Williamsville East (Class B) and Akron (Class C) are No. 1 seeds in the tournament.

Lancaster, Amherst and Akron are the defending champions.

Section VI Field Hockey Tournament

Times TBA

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday

5-Kenmore at 4-Lancaster

6-West Seneca at 3-Orchard Park

Semifinals

Thursday, Oct. 28

At Williamsville North

Ken/Lan winner vs. 1-Clarence

WS/OP winner vs. 2-Williamsville North

Final

Tuesday, Nov. 2

At Williamsville North

Semifinal winners

Class B

Pre-quarterfinal

Friday

9-Sweet Home at 8-Amherst

Quarterfinals

Monday

SH/Amherst at 1-Williamsville South

5-Hamburg at 4-Williamsville East

7-Pioneer at 2-Iroquois

6-Holland/EA at 3-Starpoint

Semifinals

Thursday, Oct. 28 at Williamsville North

Final

Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Williamsville North

Class C

Monday

5-Newfane at 4-Roy-Hart

6-Eden at 3-Medina

Thursday, Oct. 28

Semifinals

At Williamsville North

New/RH winner vs. 1-Akron

Eden/Med winner vs. 2-Barker

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Final

At Williamsville North

Semifinal winners

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

A University of Rochester graduate and former ice hockey goaltender, I cover high school sports. During my News tenure, I have also covered boxing, UFC, the Bills, college sports and all levels of hockey.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News