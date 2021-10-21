Clarence, Williamsville South and Akron earn No. 1 seeds for field hockey sectionals

Here are the brackets for the three classifications of the Section VI field hockey playoffs.
The tournament begins with a Class B pre-quarterfinal Friday featuring defending champion Amherst as a No. 8 seed hosting No. 9 Sweet Home.
All classifications are in action Monday. Semifinals and finals take place at Williamsville North. Pre-quarterfinal and quarterfinals take place at the home of the higher seed.
Clarence (Class A), Williamsville East (Class B) and Akron (Class C) are No. 1 seeds in the tournament.
Lancaster, Amherst and Akron are the defending champions.
Section VI Field Hockey Tournament
Times TBA
Class A
Quarterfinals
Monday
5-Kenmore at 4-Lancaster
6-West Seneca at 3-Orchard Park
Semifinals
Thursday, Oct. 28
At Williamsville North
Ken/Lan winner vs. 1-Clarence
WS/OP winner vs. 2-Williamsville North
Final
Tuesday, Nov. 2
At Williamsville North
Semifinal winners
Class B
Pre-quarterfinal
Friday
9-Sweet Home at 8-Amherst
Quarterfinals
Monday
SH/Amherst at 1-Williamsville South
5-Hamburg at 4-Williamsville East
7-Pioneer at 2-Iroquois
6-Holland/EA at 3-Starpoint
Semifinals
Thursday, Oct. 28 at Williamsville North
Final
Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Williamsville North
Class C
Monday
5-Newfane at 4-Roy-Hart
6-Eden at 3-Medina