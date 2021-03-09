Clarence star Sarah D'Angelo among names to know in new Section VI bowling format

March Madness for Section VI bowlers will be compressed into two championship tournaments this week at AMF Airport Lanes, with intriguing questions to be answered.
Will the girls sectionals on Wednesday simply be the coronation of Clarence senior Sarah D’Angelo, or will one of a talented field of challengers jump up and surprise?
In the boys tournament Thursday, will Orchard Park's veteran lineup be able to repeat its Division 1 title of a year ago? The talented Quakers only tied for the ECIC South Large Schools title with Frontier in a tough division. West Seneca West split with both OP and Frontier and boasts the section’s high-average boys bowler in senior Connor Nowak (226.14), who also had a 781 high series for the regular season.
In a late change caused by Covid-19 concerns, Section VI has broken up each tournament into morning and afternoon sessions. The morning sessions will include Division (Class A and B) teams, and the 1 p.m. session will be for Class C and D schools. In each session, teams will bowl a four-game set to decide class champions and the top four bowlers.
Clarence’s D’Angelo will certainly be the individual bowler to watch. She nearly matched Nowak’s average. She averaged 223.38 as the Red Devils swept through the ECIC North Large Schools with a 12-0 record. Not only that, she bowled a 300 game and posted the section’s only 800 series, boy or girl, when she shot an 806 with a 300 and a 290 against Sweet Home at the Clarence Bowling Academy on Feb. 25.
That performance shattered all of the girls records for Clarence, which put its first team on the lanes in 1984, according to coach Tammy Derkowitz.
“She is an incredible bowler to watch,” Derkowitz said. “She has a clean, smooth approach. She hits her targets, and she finishes her shots. She makes her spares and strings up strikes while making it look effortless.”
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a women’s bowling powerhouse, has shown interest in D’Angelo, and she has visited the campus, but there is no formal commitment yet because of NCAA recruiting restrictions.
D’Angelo might be the best girls bowler in Western New York since Melanie Hannon was a four-time Section VI All-Star (2010-13). Even better: She might be the best since professional star Liz Johnson at Niagara Wheatfield (Class of ’92).
But first, there’s the sectional title at stake. D’Angelo made the Section VI All-Star team in 2019 and finished 17th in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament in Syracuse. She just missed making the Section VI All-Star team last year. Of course, no state tournament was held and there will be none this year, so the sectionals will end the WNY high school season.
Challengers for D’Angelo figure to come from four bowlers who are averaging 200 or more: Paige Fiorella of Depew (208.10), Delaney Horbett of Lancaster (204.41), sophomore Kaelynn Weber of the combined Kenmore schools team (203.06) and Mattingly Selk of Lancaster (200.44). Just off the 200 level is senior Rachel Glowniak, who was second in Division 2 at the state tournament in 2019 and led Dunkirk to the Division 2 schools team title that year. Dunkirk repeated as sectional small schools champion a year ago.
Weber, who attends Kenmore East, heads a Kenmore team that won the Niagara Frontier League with an 11-1 record.
Lancaster (9-0 in ECIC South Large) and Maryvale, which swept through ECIC North Small Schools with a 10-0 mark, will be contenders for team titles. With Glowniak, Makayla Pasierb and Olivia Corbett – veterans of the 2019 state championship team – still in the lineup, Dunkirk went 8-0 in CCAA I and did not lose a match point all season.
Even though they did not have a clean slate in their division, the Orchard Park boys look like the favorite among large school teams with a lineup that includes junior Declan Stiles (218.36 average), senior Nathan Ostrander (212.25) and Tanner Ambrosio (203.64). Sophomore Nicholas Matthews (203.87) adds depth to the Quakers’ strong array.
Two sophomores, Zak Slomba (210.11) and Mark Mankowski (203.83) lead Frontier.
The Clarence boys lineup might be as potent as its girls and could be deeper. The Red Devils are led by senior Juan Giliforte (220.77), who shot one of only two 300 games by boys in the section this season. The other was by sophomore Cameron Kreger of Lockport, which tied Niagara Falls for the NFL championship. Clarence also has high-average bowlers in senior James Swannie (214.52) and Parker Esch (213.23).
Along with Kreger, Lockport has David Adams (213.70) and Anthony Ruberto (204.38). Niagara Falls is led by senior Brian Templeton (215.00). Lockport and Niagara Falls split their two league matches in the hotly contested NFL. The Falls also fell to Niagara Wheatfield, while Lockport dropped a match to Kenmore.
Williamsville North finished four games in back of Clarence in ECIC North Large Schools, but the Spartans have the No. 2 average bowler in the section in junior Andrew Damiani (224.11).
Other names to know: Promising freshman Charles Buttery of Sweet Home (215.10); Brian Stone of Tonawanda (214.43), a veteran of the state tournament who finished 10th in 2019 and senior Birch Herring-Jackson of Iroquois, who shot a 289 early in the season and averages 213.26.
League champions to keep an eye on: The Springville girls went 10-0 in ECIC South Small Schools; JFK and Pioneer boys, who finished 9-1 at the top of ECIC South Small Schools after they split their two matches; and Fredonia, 8-0-2 in CCAA I.
Usually, it is standing-room only at the sectional tournaments, but no spectators will be allowed this year. Among bowlers, coaches and officials ,there still will be nearly 250 people in the facility as it is, according to Dan Kaplan of Cheektowaga, the Section VI boys chairman. Joseph Biondo of Orchard Park is the girls sectional chairman.
Only teams with at least a .500 record will participate. Teams will bowl six games, using a five-bowler format. Each of four leagues in the section that compete in bowling can send individual girls with an average of 150 or better and individual boy bowlers with an average of 185 or better. Qualifying bowlers must have bowled in 50% of their team’s league games.