Clarence star Sarah D'Angelo among names to know in new Section VI bowling format

That performance shattered all of the girls records for Clarence, which put its first team on the lanes in 1984, according to coach Tammy Derkowitz.

“She is an incredible bowler to watch,” Derkowitz said. “She has a clean, smooth approach. She hits her targets, and she finishes her shots. She makes her spares and strings up strikes while making it look effortless.”

University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a women’s bowling powerhouse, has shown interest in D’Angelo, and she has visited the campus, but there is no formal commitment yet because of NCAA recruiting restrictions.

D’Angelo might be the best girls bowler in Western New York since Melanie Hannon was a four-time Section VI All-Star (2010-13). Even better: She might be the best since professional star Liz Johnson at Niagara Wheatfield (Class of ’92).

But first, there’s the sectional title at stake. D’Angelo made the Section VI All-Star team in 2019 and finished 17th in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament in Syracuse. She just missed making the Section VI All-Star team last year. Of course, no state tournament was held and there will be none this year, so the sectionals will end the WNY high school season.