Here are the final Western New York coaches polls of the season in softball following Saturday’s state championships.
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. Clarence (5) 59
2. Williamsville East 48
3. Orchard Park (1) 46
4. Frontier 43
5. West Seneca East 40
6. Niagara Wheatfield 30
7. Nardin 24
8. Williamsville South 17
9. Williamsville North 12
10. Niagara Falls 8
Others receiving votes: Grand Island 2; Sacred Heart 1.
Small schools
1. St Mary’s (6) 87
2. Gowanda (3) 79
3. Iroquois 75
4. Westfield 54
5. Fredonia 52
6. Lake Shore 48
7. Depew 41
8. Olean 21
9. East Aurora 20
10. Akron 10
Also receiving votes: Alden 2; Chautauqua Lake 1.