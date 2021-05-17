 Skip to main content
Clarence softball's Julianne Bolton strikes out all 21 batters in perfect game
Williamsville North 2, Clarence 1

Clarence pitcher Julianne Bolton throws to Williamsville North in 2018.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

Todd Banaszak has had some good pitchers come through the Clarence softball program during his three decades as coach.

Even he was rendered speechless following the latest performance by senior pitcher Julianne Bolton, who faced 21 batters and struck out all of them Monday during the Red Devils’ 12-0 victory over Frontier in ECIC I.

All three of Bolton’s pitches  curve, rise and change-up  were working as Clarence improved to 3-0 with Bolton delivering another sensational performance in the circle.

The 21 strikeouts in a game is believed to be the second most by a Western New York pitcher. Jilly Murray of Eden holds the area record with 23.

“I don’t even know how to explain it,” Banaszak said. “You don’t have to make any plays in the field. She’s not over throwing. She’s calm, cool and collected and Hannah Rozanski is calling a great game behind the plate. … She’s just got good command of what she’s doing.”

Bolton’s 21-strikeout gem is the 18th performance of at least 21 strikeouts in New York state public school history. The state public schools record for most strikeouts in a game is 28 by Jasmine Ennabe of Carmel.

“Twenty-one up, 21 down, that was really cool,” Bolton said. “We hit great as a team and that just fueled my fire to keep going and get 21.”

A pitch that’s made the University of Massachusetts signee tougher this season is the change-up, which she has added to her arsenal.

“Freshman and sophomore year, I didn’t have a change-up,” she said. “It was all speed. I think adding a really good consistent change has been a game-changer this year.”

The perfect game with 21 strikeouts is an effort that trumps her previous best efforts this season in which she struck out 18 in six innings and she had 14 strikeouts over five innings.

