Clarence softball's Julianne Bolton strikes out all 21 batters in perfect game

Todd Banaszak has had some good pitchers come through the Clarence softball program during his three decades as coach.

Even he was rendered speechless following the latest performance by senior pitcher Julianne Bolton, who faced 21 batters and struck out all of them Monday during the Red Devils’ 12-0 victory over Frontier in ECIC I.

All three of Bolton’s pitches – curve, rise and change-up – were working as Clarence improved to 3-0 with Bolton delivering another sensational performance in the circle.

The 21 strikeouts in a game is believed to be the second most by a Western New York pitcher. Jilly Murray of Eden holds the area record with 23.

“I don’t even know how to explain it,” Banaszak said. “You don’t have to make any plays in the field. She’s not over throwing. She’s calm, cool and collected and Hannah Rozanski is calling a great game behind the plate. … She’s just got good command of what she’s doing.”

Bolton’s 21-strikeout gem is the 18th performance of at least 21 strikeouts in New York state public school history. The state public schools record for most strikeouts in a game is 28 by Jasmine Ennabe of Carmel.