Clarence softball pitcher Julianne Bolton named to all-region team by coaches association

Clarence softball pitcher Julianne Bolton has been named to the All-Region second team for the East by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Bolton, a senior heading to UMass, also was named to the Class AA all-state first team, the Coaches’ All-Western New York Pitcher of the Year to the All-WNY first team.

As a senior, Bolton had 255 strikeouts with just 10 walks and seven earned runs in 118 innings pitched to lead the Red Devils to the Section VI Class AA championship. She also pitched a rare "perfect perfect game" with 21 strikeouts to retire 21 batters.

For her four-year high school career, she had 496 strikeouts with 23 walks and a 1.27 earned run average in 257 innings pitched.

NFCA All-Region and All-American selections must be nominated by their head coach and are voted on by coaches in their region. The honorees represent the top 1% of softball players competing during the 2021 season, the NFCA said.