MORICHES – Eleven years ago, Clarence's softball team won a state title with seven seniors in the lineup.

In Friday afternoon's Class AA semifinal, the Red Devils had no seniors in the starting lineup but were undaunted by the big moment and earned a 6-3 victory against Massapequa of Section VII at the Moriches Athletic Complex.

"Wow! I'm so proud of them," Clarence coach Todd Banaszak said of his youthful Red Devils. "They had big hits in big spots and we manufactured runs like we have all season. It was the story of our season. We had no seniors in the lineup today, four juniors and the rest were seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th graders."

Last out…….Devils into championship AA game tomorrow morning. #states pic.twitter.com/GWJQomE9jv — Clarence HS Softball (@ClarHSsoftball) June 9, 2023

And the Section VI champs are a win away from a storybook ending.

Junior pitcher Ella Harrison was brilliant, especially at the start of play. She allowed a leadoff walk then struck out the next seven batters she faced. Harrison added four more strikeouts in the middle innings before the Chiefs managed their first hit.

Harrison finished with 15 strikeouts and walked just two.

"I did well," Harrison said with a smile afterward. "We all stepped up.

"I was nervous in the beginning, but my teammates helped me settle down."

Offensively, Clarence (16-6) did its damage with three runs in the third inning then three more in the fourth.

Sophia Diaz pitched well for Massapequa in the early going, but Clarence used a leadoff walk then a single by Samantha Pusloskie to start the rally in the third inning. Lauren Holley followed with a sacrifice, Ella Zobel reached on a grounder, then Harrison walked.

Clarence's Taylor Pavelski followed with a hit and Olivia Collins added a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

The fourth inning was more of the same as an infield hit by Jillian Jensen, a sacrifice by Emily Wallrich and a walk set up hits by Pusloskie and Holley.

Massapequa pitchers walked six and allowed six hits and fanned just three batters.

The insurance runs were critical as Massapequa, a semifinalist last year as well, battled back for three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Four hits and a walk did the damage, but Harrison settled down afterward and fanned the last batter with two runners on. The junior wiggled out of a jam in the sixth as well then retired the side in the seventh.

"We've really bonded as a team and she's (Harrison) really bringing it," said Collins, the Red Devils' sophomore catcher.

Collins did a great job behind the plate as well, with only one passed ball.

"She's a wall back there," Harrison said. "She's the best."

Clarence will play Shenendehowa, a 3-2 winning against Section I's North Rockland in extra innings in the other semifinal, in the title game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.