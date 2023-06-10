MORICHES – A number of Shenendehowa fans applauded Clarence's softball team immediately after Saturday's state title game. One man from Shen's crowd even called out for all to hear, "Congratulations Clarence girls! You are a classy team! You deserved it."

The Red Devils were not just classy, they were the class of Class AA as they outlasted the Section II champs 1-0 in an 11-inning classic.

"Sometimes I don't think people give our kids enough credit," Clarence coach Todd Banaszak said after his program's second state title in 10 years. "That was great they said that."

Indeed. The Red Devils were not the favorite in Section VI but prevailed in a deep field. They had to work hard in their regional win against Rush-Henrietta then held off a scrappy Massapequa team to reach Saturday's state title game against the Albany-area powerhouse.

It took classy and gutsy plays by so many Red Devils to make their dream of a state title become reality. Perhaps the gutsiest plays came from sophomore third baseman Lauren Holley and junior pitcher Ella Harrison. The latter went all 11 innings after tossing a complete game on Friday. And Holley? Well, she delivered the only RBI of the game after struggling in her first five at bats.

"He told me to stop feeling sorry for myself and to have a poker face," Holley said of a pep talk Banaszak gave her before the key at bat of the afternoon. "With two strikes, I was really down, but I hit the ball. I could only give it my all."

Holley had fanned four times and grounded out to shortstop in her previous at bats. With the game on the line, she forced a tough pitch by Shen hurler Breanna Hayes into a bloop hit behind second base. It deflected just off the diving Shen shortstop's glove far enough for Emily Wallrich to score from second. Wallrich had reached base with a one-out walk. With first base open moments later, Shen coach Chris Farquharson had Hayes intentionally walk Clarence's leadoff hitter, Samantha Pusloskie, for the second time to get to the struggling Holley. The first time it worked, but in the 11th inning, the Clarence underclassman delivered an RBI hit that Harrison made stand up.

"What do you think of that story?!" Banaszak said with great pride of how Holley rose to the occasion. "Of all the kids to get a (winning) hit! In a game like that, you're never sure how you're going to get a run."

"It feels great," Harrison said of being state champions afterward. "I'm proud of my team and myself. It's better than I imagined."

Harrison's effort in the circle was key throughout the nail-biter. She fanned 13 and walked none in a performance that had Shen hitters struggling all game. The Plainsmen had just four hits to 11 for Clarence.

But that did not guarantee a win for the Section VI champs. Holley needed to make two good defensive plays at third in the bottom of the 11th to help clinch the win.

"The last batter was when it was getting really nice," Clarence catcher Olivia Collins said. "Our fight, our power got us there. Our mentality did it to get the final out. It's awesome."

Hayes was the hard-luck loser. She scattered 11 hits while fanning 12 and walking five, albeit two of them intentionally.

The title was the first since a senior-laden team captured the 2013 crown in South Glens Falls.

"It never gets old," Banaszak said of the winning feeling his spirited, talented and classy team earned before hundreds of fans on a sunny day on Long Island. "It feels awesome. I have no words for it."