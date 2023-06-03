WEBSTER – “Help yourself” is a phrase pitchers often hear when they’re batting. Clarence pitcher Ella Zobel heard it in the first inning Saturday and promptly blasted a two-out solo home run to give her team to an early lead.

But the Red Raiders wouldn’t have won their Class AA Far West Regional softball matchup with Rush-Henrietta 12-6 if the junior didn’t also help herself with clutch pitches to wiggle out of jams and also get solid defense behind her.

“I do my thing, but I trust my defense completely. I am so grateful for my defense,” she said on the turf at Webster Schroeder High School. “They’re awesome.”

That wasn’t the case for the Section V champions. R-H (19-5) committed a season-high six errors, including three throws wide of first on sacrifice bunts, and left 10 runners on base.

“We manufactured some runs,” Clarence coach Todd Banaszak said. “You can’t always count on the hits.”

Clarence (15-6) can count on one more week of practice leading up to Friday’s 3:30 p.m. state semifinal at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament. Winners of seven straight, the Red Raiders play Massapequa (Section VIII) in Moriches.

“Long Island, baby!” Zobel boomed after celebrating with her teammates.

Clarence has now won in four of its last six trips to the regionals. It used a six-run fourth inning to power past Frontier 8-3 in the Section VI title game.

On Saturday, it pieced together runs for what was at its most a 12-1 lead. It scored three runs in the third inning, including Ella Harrison’s two-run single, three in the fourth to build a 7-0 cushion and four in the sixth.

Zobel was locked in all day. The home run was her third this season. Strong winds were a factor all day in Webster, but her shot, on an 0-and-2 pitch, was a no-doubter.

“I am pretty sure it was just a fastball. I went into this game knowing what pitch I wanted. When I got it, I just went with it,” she said.

R-H threatened in the third and fourth innings, but failed to score. In the third, the bottom of its order put runners on second and third with no outs. But Zobel got freshman lead-off batter Elizabeth Rinella to fly out to shallow left field, then retired sophomore Kadyn Hartel and senior Olivia Sheffer, R-H’s top hitters, on a pop out to sophomore catcher Olivia Collins and grounder to senior third baseman Maddie Ferriter, respectively.

In the fourth, Elizabeth Gleghorn’s single got R-H on the board at 7-1. But Zobel then induced a pair of infield pop outs. After walking two batters to load the bases, she got Rinella to fly out again to left fielder Taylor Pavelski.

“We’ve grinded throughout the year in big games, and she has gotten out of everything,” Banaszak said. ”That’s why we’re here.”

Junior Samantha Pulsloskie had a two-run triple, sophomore Lauren Holley hit a run-scoring double and Zobel hit an RBI single to make 12-1 in sixth.

In the Class B game in Webster, Iroquois was eliminated by Wellsville 15-5 as the Chiefs (13-8) saw their Cinderella postseason end.

“It was phenomenal the way we came together and the run we had in the playoffs – a heckuva run,” coach Aaron Vanderlip said. “These opportunities don’t come around too often.”

Wellsville (22-1) jumped ahead 2-0 in the first when Makenna Dunbar lined a two-run home run over the left-center field wall. The sophomore was a key reason for the rout, going 4-for-4 with 5 RBI, including another two-run homer in the fifth inning to make it 13-3.

The Lions pounded out 17 hits.

Iroquois tied the game at 2 in the second inning on a two-out rally. After Wellsville’s hard-throwing junior pitcher Makenzie Cowburn looked dominant in retiring the first five batters on a strikeout and four balls that never left the infield, freshman Emma Beyer reached on Cowburn’s throwing error past first base. Lydia Loos and Morgan Kosnik followed with run-scoring singles.

“We’ve seen pitching like that in our league,” Vanderlip said.

But Iroquois starting pitcher Alexa Chiaramonte exited after four innings after sustaining an injury to her hand and wrist during her second at-bat, Vanderlip said. With her ailing, Wellsville erupted for six runs in the fourth inning to make it 11-2.

“It really affected what she could do,” Vanderlip said of Chiaramonte’s injury. “We were trying to get by with her for a few more innings, and we couldn’t.”

Ailey Moran did an admirable job in relief. The freshman walked a couple of batters and hit one, but she also struck out four and allowed only two hits in her two innings of work.