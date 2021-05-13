 Skip to main content
Clarence softball ace Julianne Bolton: 19 batters faced, 18 strikeouts
Clarence softball ace Julianne Bolton: 19 batters faced, 18 strikeouts

Williamsville North 2, Clarence 1

Clarence pitcher Julianne Bolton throws to Williamsville North in 2018.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

Nineteen up, 18 down by strikeout.

Clarence softball pitcher Julianne Bolton marked the season opener this week with an impressive performance in the circle. The batter to reach base was on a walk in the second inning in the 5-0 victory against Grand Island.

“I was just so excited to be out on our field again after two long years,” Bolton said. “Once I realized I had struck out everyone in the first few innings I told myself I needed to stay in the zone and finish out the rest of the game strong.”

She has other unfinished business as a member of the Clarence volleyball team, which is the top seed in Class AA and hosts Orchard Park in the semifinals Thursday night. She is among a number of softball players who also play volleyball.

“I’ve been going to softball and volleyball every day for the past two weeks,” Bolton said. “It’s a lot, but I love being busy so I don’t mind.”

This week will likely mark the end of her volleyball career as she signed in November to play softball for UMass.

She started playing varsity softball as a freshman and had seven wins with 98 strikeouts, two walks and 42 hits allowed and an ERA of 0.95. She then came back to strike out 149 batters with 11 walks as a sophomore. She has twice been named an All-ECIC I first-team selection as a pitcher.

