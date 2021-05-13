Clarence softball ace Julianne Bolton: 19 batters faced, 18 strikeouts

She has other unfinished business as a member of the Clarence volleyball team, which is the top seed in Class AA and hosts Orchard Park in the semifinals Thursday night. She is among a number of softball players who also play volleyball.

“I’ve been going to softball and volleyball every day for the past two weeks,” Bolton said. “It’s a lot, but I love being busy so I don’t mind.”

This week will likely mark the end of her volleyball career as she signed in November to play softball for UMass.

She started playing varsity softball as a freshman and had seven wins with 98 strikeouts, two walks and 42 hits allowed and an ERA of 0.95. She then came back to strike out 149 batters with 11 walks as a sophomore. She has twice been named an All-ECIC I first-team selection as a pitcher.