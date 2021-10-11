Clarence, Lewiston-Porter atop high school girls soccer polls

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in girls soccer through games of Oct. 10.
First-place votes in parenthesis
Large schools (AA and A)
1. Clarence (8) 80
2. Grand Island 72
3. Williamsville East 62
4. Niagara Wheatfield 55
5. Lancaster 45
6. Williamsville South 35
7. North Tonawanda 31
8. Iroquois 25
9. Williamsville North 19
10. Pioneer 15
Also receiving votes: Amherst
Small schools
1. Lewiston-Porter (8) 102
2. East Aurora (1) 96
3. Frewsburg (1) 88
4. Fredonia 75
5. St. Mary's (1) 65
6. Roy-Hart 55
7. City Honors 46
8. Portville 37
9. Allegany-Limestone 22
10. Albion 13
Also receiving votes: Springville, Wilson, Ellicottville, Maple Grove