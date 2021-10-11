 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarence, Lewiston-Porter atop high school girls soccer polls
0 comments

Clarence, Lewiston-Porter atop high school girls soccer polls

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Lew Port Grand Island Girls Soccer

Lewiston-Porter player Sara Woods and Grand Island's Addison Fike battle for a loose ball during action at Lewiston-Porter High School on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in girls soccer through games of Oct. 10.

First-place votes in parenthesis

Large schools (AA and A) 

1. Clarence (8)          80

2. Grand Island         72

3. Williamsville East   62

4. Niagara Wheatfield 55

5. Lancaster              45

6. Williamsville South  35

7. North Tonawanda    31

8. Iroquois                 25

9. Williamsville North  19

10. Pioneer                15

Also receiving votes: Amherst

Small schools

1. Lewiston-Porter (8)    102

2. East Aurora (1)           96

3. Frewsburg (1)            88

4. Fredonia                    75

5. St. Mary's (1)             65

6. Roy-Hart                    55

7. City Honors              46

8. Portville                     37

9. Allegany-Limestone     22

10. Albion                      13

Also receiving votes: Springville, Wilson, Ellicottville, Maple Grove

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How do Buffalo Niagara's small-market realities impact negotiations over the Bills stadium?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News