Clarence leads weekly coach field hockey rankings heading into final week, OP at No. 2

Here are the top 10 teams in field hockey in Western New York as voted by a panel of coaches. First-place votes in parentheses.
Through games as of Oct. 17.
1. Clarence (5) – 67 points
2. Orchard Park – 58 points
3t. Nichols (4) – 44 points
3t. Williamsville North – 44 points
5. Williamsville South – 42 points
6t. Akron – 37 points
6t. Williamsville East – 37 points
8. Iroquois – 26 points
9. Hamburg – 13 points
10. Barker – 10 points
