Clarence leads weekly coach field hockey rankings heading into final week, OP at No. 2
Orchard Park Nichols field hockey

Nichols School's Kiersten Smith, left, looks to center the ball against Orchard Park's Carli Jones, right, during the first half of the field hockey game at Nichols School, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (Derek Gee / Buffalo News)

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Here are the top 10 teams in field hockey in Western New York as voted by a panel of coaches. First-place votes in parentheses.

Through games as of Oct. 17.

1. Clarence (5) – 67 points

2. Orchard Park – 58 points

3t. Nichols (4) – 44 points

3t. Williamsville North  44 points

5. Williamsville South – 42 points

6t. Akron – 37 points

6t. Williamsville East – 37 points

8. Iroquois – 26 points

9. Hamburg – 13 points

10. Barker – 10 points

