Clarence, Iroquois headed to state field hockey semifinals

Clarence earned a return trip to the Class A state semifinals in field hockey with a 3-0 victory against Section V’s Brighton on Saturday in the Far West Regionals at Medina.

The Red Devils got goals from Elle Ridge in the first quarter, Natalie Myslinski in the second quarter and Avrey Cannistra after halftime.

Brenna Lincoln has been solid in goal all season, and Clarence posted its 12th shutout in its 17 victories.

Last fall, Clarence headed to Centerrreach High for the state final four for the first time in program history with a 17-0 record. The team lost to Northport but coach Marrisa Faso said a new standard had been set for her program and noted the juniors on that team would have “salt in the wound” when they returned as seniors.

Clarence will take an 18-0 mark to Centerreach and has gotten huge seasons from returning All-Western New York first-teamers and seniors Ridge and Myslinski. Ridge has a team-high 19 goals and leads the section with 40 points. Myslinski has scored 11 goals and is among the top 10 in scoring in the section. Lincoln is among 11 seniors listed on the roster.

Clarence will face Cicero-North Syracuse next Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Class B

Iroquois is heading to the state semifinals in Class B after a 1-0 victory against Pittsford Sutherland in the Far West Regionals.

Cait Ehlenfield scored the game’s lone goal with 4:09 remaining in the first quarter with an assist credited to Lilly Passucci.

Hayden Herbold, one of WNY’s top goalies, stopped 11 shots in the victory for Iroquois (16-3-1) and extended the team’s shutout streak to five consecutive games.

Iroquois will play Vestal of Section IV in a state semifinal next Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Centerreach High School.

Class C

Section V’s Port Byron scored two goals and held off a late rally to beat Akron, 2-1, in the Class C Far West Regional.

The Tigers finished 14-3, with their first loss against a Class C school as its two regular season losses came against Nichols.