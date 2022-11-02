Clarence, Iroquois, Akron win sectional field hockey titles

It was championship Wednesday at West Seneca West as the school played host to a trio of sectional field hockey finals.

Even as students were filing out for the day, fans were filing in the the 3 p.m. opener.

The first game pitted reigning Section VI Class A champion No. 1 Clarence against No. 2 Williamsville North in a rematch of last year’s final.

Clarence's Avrey Cannistra scored her 12th goal of the season at the five-minute mark of the first quarter, and the Red Devils made it stand up for a 1-0 victory, ending the Spartans’ season.

“I had my back to the goal,” Cannistra said. “I just flicked it in reverse. I got the pass from across the net, so whoever assisted me, good job. I kind of flicked it and hoped it went in.”

Luck is needed when a team is pursuing a championship, and that’s exactly what Clarence (17-0) got.

The game was a back-and-forth affair between two quality teams that play stifling defense. For the Red Devils, it was only the second time this season they were held to a single goal. It was also the second time Williamsville North was shut out this season. The first shutout was also at the hands of Clarence.

“Our defense is a brick wall,” Cannistra and teammate Elle Ridge said.

The game may have served as a passing of the torch in Class A, with Clarence upending Williamsville North (12-4-1) in the last two sectional finals and posting a 4-0 mark over the last two seasons. Since 1998, the Spartans have won 15 sectional titles, but have now gone three seasons without a championship, their longest drought since 1999-2002.

Is this the start of a Clarence reign?

“I really hope so,” Clarence coach Marrisa Faso said. “I feel like the standards are there and the expectations are high. I feel like the girls are able to meet those. They show up every single day to practice, ready to go. I think just continuing to practice at a level we’ve been will, hopefully, take us far.”

Clarence is the first team other than Williamsville North to win consecutive Class A sectional titles since Sweet Home in 1999 and 2000.

The Red Devils have 11 shutouts this season, and if a blip occurred, no team has scored multiple times against them.

“I think we’re really strong on defense,” Faso said. “We’ve had four people rotating back for us, and those four work really well together. Our goalie, Brenna Lincoln, I’m happy she was able to pull out a shutout in such a big game.”

Clarence will look to continue its run in a Far West Regional matchup against Section V’s Brighton at 11 a.m. Saturday at Medina Veterans Field.

Iroquois wins Class B

During a summer practice, Iroquois coach Pete Tonsoline made a bet with his team. If they win the sectional title – a feat the Chiefs hadn’t accomplished since 2013 – he would dye his hair green and eat a can of spinach in front of the team.

The genesis of the deal stems from a player nicknamed “Spaghetti Arms,” and during a practice, Tonsoline had brought a can of spinach, in reference to the old Popeye cartoon character. That led the team to egg their coach on.

It looks like Tonsoline will have to hold up his end of the bargain.

In Wednesday's second final, No. 1 Iroquois (15-3-1) posted a 2-0 win over No. 3 Hamburg (10-6-1) to win its first Class B sectional title since 2013.

“I think coming through together as a team and bonding and truly finding who we work best with has truly kept us going through the season,” Iroquois’ Sam Current said. “Not so much the game as working with each other.”

Current scored one of Iroquois' two goals, netting her 14th goal of the season at the 12-minute mark of the third quarter. She has scored a goal in three straight games, matching her season-high streak. Scoring the Chiefs first goal was Lilly Passucci at the five-minute mark of the first quarter, her third of the season, and ending her 11-game scoreless streak.

“She was remarkable,” Tonsoline said of Passucci. “She’s only a junior, and today she did everything right and was fabulous. She was just remarkable. I always talk about, ‘Who’s the game changer?’ and ‘Who’s going to make the difference in the game?’ Well, she was our game changer today. She was awesome.”

Up next for Iroquois will be Section V’s Pittsford Sutherland in the Far West Regionals. The two teams will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at Medina Veterans Field.

Akron wins Class C title

Since 2015, No. 1 Akron (14-2) and No. 2 Barker (12-5) have basically alternated as sectional champions. In that class, they are the best in field hockey by a pretty fair margin.

The two teams faced off in the nightcap at West Seneca West, and it was the Tigers winning the latest meeting 1-0, courtesy of Nevada Bergman's second-quarter goal. The lone goal is a season-low for Akron. With the win, Akron was won three straight sectional titles for the first time since winning four from 1990 to 1993.

"We're extremely happy to be here for the third time in a row," Akron coach Marlene Stone said. "I'm proud of these players who worked very hard to get to this point. I feel like our goal was to put pressure on Hamburg's defense, to score first, and that is what we accomplished."

Akron will play Section V's Port Byron in the Far West Regionals on Nov. 5 at Medina Veterans Field at 3 p.m.