Clarence, Grand Island among girls volleyball top seeds for sectionals
  • Updated
Grand Island girls volleyball features

Grand Island's Hannah Pyc serves the ball in the first set.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Clarence and Grand Island earned the top seeds in the two divisions with the largest school enrollment and City Honors was among three Buffalo Public School teams to be seeded No. 1 in their brackets for the Section VI girls volleyball playoffs that begin Tuesday.

Clarence, the ECIC I champion with an 8-2 league record, drew a first-round bye in Class AA. Grand Island, which swept through the Niagara Frontier League season undefeated, is No. 1 in Class A.

City Honors, which played as an independent, is the No. 1 seed in Class B-1 and will face No. 8 Iroquois in its first match.

Springville, which captured the ECIC IV title with a 3-0 win over Alden on Friday, is seeded first in Class B-2.

Leonard da Vinci in C-1 and Lafayette in C-2 and were the other Buffalo schools teams to draw top seeds. They finished tied with Hutch-Tech with the best records (11-1) in Buffalo Public Schools leagues. Despite the seedings however, Da Vinci and Lafayette will be underdogs in their bracket. Da Vinci is in a bracket with Eden, which has won a sectional title every year since 1999. Lafayette drew a first round bye, but is in the same bracket with two-time defending state champion Portville.

North Collins, which went 13-0 in CCAA Central, is the No. 1 seed in Class D, where Chautauqua Lake and perennial power Panama are seeded second and third, respectively.

All sectional matches will be on the floor of the higher seed. All will be at 6 p.m.

As in the boys sectional tournament, which begins Monday, two spectators will be allowed for each player on the home team. Spectators for the visiting player will be determined by the venue capacity and policy of the host school.

Section VI playoffs

All matches at higher seed. Quarterfinal start times are 6 p.m.

CLASS AA

Tuesday quarterfinals

5-Orchard Park at 4-Lockport

6-Jamestown at 3-Lancaster

7-Williamsville North at 2-Frontier

Thursday semifinals

Orchard Park-Lockport winner at 1-Clarence

Jamestown-Lancaster winner vs. Will North-Frontier winner

Saturday final

Semifinal finals

CLASS A

Tuesday quarterfinals

8-Kenmore East at 1-Grand Island

5-Williamsville South at 4-Hamburg

7-South Park at 2-Sweet Home

6-Hutch-Tech at 3-Niagara Wheatfield

Thursday semifinals

Kenmore East-GI winner vs. Will South-Hamburg winner

South Park-Sweet Home winner vs. Hutch-NW winner

Saturday final

Semifinal winners

CLASS B1

Tuesday quarterfinals

8-Iroquois at 1-City Honors

5-Emerson at 4-Olean

7-West Seneca East at 2-Cheektowaga

6-Lewiston-Porter at 3-Lake Shore

Thursday semifinals

Iroquois-City Honors winner vs. Emerson-Olean winner

West Seneca East-Cheektowaga winner vs. Lew-Port-Lake Shore winner

Saturday final

Semifinal winners

CLASS B2

Tuesday quarterfinals

5-Lackawanna at 4-Newfane

7-Tonawanda at 2-Depew

6-Maryvale at 3-Alden

Thursday semifinals

Lackawanna-Newfane winner at 1-Springville

Tonawanda-Depew winner vs. Maryvale-Alden winner

Saturday final

Semifinal winners

CLASS C1

Tuesday quarterfinals

8-Medina at 1-DaVinci

5-Olmsted at 4-Roy-Hart

7-Fredonia at 2-Akron

6-Southwestern at 3-Eden

Thursday semifinals

Medina-DaVinci winner vs. Olmsted-RH winner

Fredonia-Akron winner vs. Southwestern-Eden winner

Saturday final

Semifinal winners

CLASS C2

Tuesday quarterfinals

5-Gowanda at 4-Cleveland Hill

7-Salamanca at 2-Portville

6-Catt./Little Valley at 3-Wilson

Thursday semifinals

Gowanda-Cleve. Hill winner at 1-Lafayette

Salamanca-Portville winner vs. Catt.LV-Wilson winner

Saturday final

Semifinal winners 

CLASS D

Tuesday quarterfinals

8-Clymer/Sherman at 1-North Collins

5-Maple Grove at 4-Randolph

7-Pine Valley at 2-Chautauqua Lake

6-Holland at 3-Panama

Thursday semifinals

Clymer/Sherman-North Collins winner vs. MG-Randolph winner

Pine Valley-Chat. Lake winner vs. Holland-Panama winner

Saturday final

Semifinal winners

