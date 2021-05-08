Clarence, Grand Island among girls volleyball top seeds for sectionals

Clarence and Grand Island earned the top seeds in the two divisions with the largest school enrollment and City Honors was among three Buffalo Public School teams to be seeded No. 1 in their brackets for the Section VI girls volleyball playoffs that begin Tuesday.
Clarence, the ECIC I champion with an 8-2 league record, drew a first-round bye in Class AA. Grand Island, which swept through the Niagara Frontier League season undefeated, is No. 1 in Class A.
City Honors, which played as an independent, is the No. 1 seed in Class B-1 and will face No. 8 Iroquois in its first match.
Springville, which captured the ECIC IV title with a 3-0 win over Alden on Friday, is seeded first in Class B-2.
Leonard da Vinci in C-1 and Lafayette in C-2 and were the other Buffalo schools teams to draw top seeds. They finished tied with Hutch-Tech with the best records (11-1) in Buffalo Public Schools leagues. Despite the seedings however, Da Vinci and Lafayette will be underdogs in their bracket. Da Vinci is in a bracket with Eden, which has won a sectional title every year since 1999. Lafayette drew a first round bye, but is in the same bracket with two-time defending state champion Portville.
North Collins, which went 13-0 in CCAA Central, is the No. 1 seed in Class D, where Chautauqua Lake and perennial power Panama are seeded second and third, respectively.
All sectional matches will be on the floor of the higher seed. All will be at 6 p.m.
As in the boys sectional tournament, which begins Monday, two spectators will be allowed for each player on the home team. Spectators for the visiting player will be determined by the venue capacity and policy of the host school.
Section VI playoffs
All matches at higher seed. Quarterfinal start times are 6 p.m.
CLASS AA
Tuesday quarterfinals
5-Orchard Park at 4-Lockport
6-Jamestown at 3-Lancaster
7-Williamsville North at 2-Frontier
Thursday semifinals
Orchard Park-Lockport winner at 1-Clarence
Jamestown-Lancaster winner vs. Will North-Frontier winner
Saturday final
Semifinal finals
CLASS A
Tuesday quarterfinals
8-Kenmore East at 1-Grand Island
5-Williamsville South at 4-Hamburg
7-South Park at 2-Sweet Home
6-Hutch-Tech at 3-Niagara Wheatfield
Thursday semifinals
Kenmore East-GI winner vs. Will South-Hamburg winner
South Park-Sweet Home winner vs. Hutch-NW winner
Saturday final
Semifinal winners
CLASS B1
Tuesday quarterfinals
8-Iroquois at 1-City Honors
5-Emerson at 4-Olean
7-West Seneca East at 2-Cheektowaga
6-Lewiston-Porter at 3-Lake Shore
Thursday semifinals
Iroquois-City Honors winner vs. Emerson-Olean winner
West Seneca East-Cheektowaga winner vs. Lew-Port-Lake Shore winner
Saturday final
Semifinal winners
CLASS B2
Tuesday quarterfinals
5-Lackawanna at 4-Newfane
7-Tonawanda at 2-Depew
6-Maryvale at 3-Alden
Thursday semifinals
Lackawanna-Newfane winner at 1-Springville
Tonawanda-Depew winner vs. Maryvale-Alden winner
Saturday final
Semifinal winners
CLASS C1
Tuesday quarterfinals
8-Medina at 1-DaVinci
5-Olmsted at 4-Roy-Hart
7-Fredonia at 2-Akron
6-Southwestern at 3-Eden
Thursday semifinals
Medina-DaVinci winner vs. Olmsted-RH winner
Fredonia-Akron winner vs. Southwestern-Eden winner
Saturday final
Semifinal winners
CLASS C2
Tuesday quarterfinals
5-Gowanda at 4-Cleveland Hill
7-Salamanca at 2-Portville
6-Catt./Little Valley at 3-Wilson
Thursday semifinals
Gowanda-Cleve. Hill winner at 1-Lafayette
Salamanca-Portville winner vs. Catt.LV-Wilson winner
Saturday final
Semifinal winners
CLASS D
Tuesday quarterfinals
8-Clymer/Sherman at 1-North Collins
5-Maple Grove at 4-Randolph
7-Pine Valley at 2-Chautauqua Lake
6-Holland at 3-Panama
Thursday semifinals
Clymer/Sherman-North Collins winner vs. MG-Randolph winner
Pine Valley-Chat. Lake winner vs. Holland-Panama winner
Saturday final
Semifinal winners