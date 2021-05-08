Clarence, Grand Island among girls volleyball top seeds for sectionals

Clarence and Grand Island earned the top seeds in the two divisions with the largest school enrollment and City Honors was among three Buffalo Public School teams to be seeded No. 1 in their brackets for the Section VI girls volleyball playoffs that begin Tuesday.

Clarence, the ECIC I champion with an 8-2 league record, drew a first-round bye in Class AA. Grand Island, which swept through the Niagara Frontier League season undefeated, is No. 1 in Class A.

City Honors, which played as an independent, is the No. 1 seed in Class B-1 and will face No. 8 Iroquois in its first match.

Springville, which captured the ECIC IV title with a 3-0 win over Alden on Friday, is seeded first in Class B-2.

Leonard da Vinci in C-1 and Lafayette in C-2 and were the other Buffalo schools teams to draw top seeds. They finished tied with Hutch-Tech with the best records (11-1) in Buffalo Public Schools leagues. Despite the seedings however, Da Vinci and Lafayette will be underdogs in their bracket. Da Vinci is in a bracket with Eden, which has won a sectional title every year since 1999. Lafayette drew a first round bye, but is in the same bracket with two-time defending state champion Portville.