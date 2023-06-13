In the middle of the second inning of second annual Gerry Gentner Senior All-Star Game, softball state champions Clarence and Gowanda were honored. Each member of the team and coaching staff were individually recognized, standing on the first- and third-base infield lines before taking a joint picture at the mound.

The recognition comes a few days after both programs won the New York Public High School Athletic Association state championships. Gowanda won the Class C title, defeating SS Seward 6-4 in a comeback win, while Clarence won the Class AA title with a 1-0 win over Shenendehowa in 11 innings.

“It’s cool, (but) a little awkward for us because we’re kind of humble,” Clarence head coach Todd Banaszak said. “We’ll take it. That’s not going to happen often. So anytime you could get some recognition, it’s wonderful for the kids. It’s all about the kids.”

“It’s great for the girls,” Gowanda head coach Mike Maloney added. “The girls love it. They get a little attention now and they deserve it, and they earned it.”

About 90 senior players from 43 schools across Section VI competed in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, which was held at Frontier High School in Hamburg. With large rosters, players rotated frequently, but all received at least one at-bat.

Though Tuesday’s game was mostly for fun, it allowed the opportunity to highlight some of the best players in the section, several of which will continue collegiately. The 14 finalists for the Sarow/Weiss Cup Player of the Year Award were announced during a rain delay in the third inning.

Team American, coached by Williamsville South’s Julie Murphy, Iroquois’ Aaron Vanderlip and Frontier’s Maura Foster won 11-7, defeating Team National, coached by Maloney, Fredonia’s Jeese Beers and Westfield’s Shawn Gnadzinski. A two-run homer to left field by Clarence’s Maddy Ferriter in the bottom of the second gave American a 3-0 lead that it wouldn’t surrender.

In the bottom of the fifth, American extended its lead to 7-2. But National trickled back. A wild pitch scored a base runner just before Dunkirk’s Alyssa Salerno hit a two-run single to make it 7-5. Eventually, American slipped away with an 11-7 win in 7 1/2 innings.

“It was fun doing this,” Maloney said of coaching in the game. “(You) see a bunch of different players you don’t see too often. So just to see the way that people get ready to prepare for the game, just to watch them play. That’s the big thing. You don’t get see a lot of these girls play unless you play them.”

Maloney brought his program to the pinnacle high school softball in just his second season at the helm. The championship win on Saturday was the first in Gowanda’s program history. The Panthers had to come back from a 4-2 deficit entering the sixth inning.

It was their best chance with the top of the lineup coming up, Maloney said. A few hits later, Gowanda took a 6-4 lead, grasping the title.

“It was great for the whole town, the whole team,” Maloney said at the All-Star Game. “Everybody was excited about it. It’s just the first time anybody even made it to the states from a team out of Gowanda, so it was exciting.”

As for Clarence, it marked the program’s second title in 10 years. The Red Devils had several chances to get on the scoreboard earlier, recording 11 hits and having bases loaded a couple times, Banaszak said, adding that he just had to try to keep his team focused and prevent any mental lapses despite playing basically a game and two-thirds of another.

“I believed in us from the start,” Clarence pitcher Ella Harrison said. “I know a lot of other people doubted us, but we proved them wrong. Here we are.”

“It was hard, but I knew we could make it this far,” Clarence second baseman Jillian Jensen added.

Harrison fanned 13 and walked none on Saturday, limiting Shenendehowa to just four hits. Harrison, a junior, was also named one of the finalists for Sarow/Weiss Cup Player of the Year Award.

“It feels great I’m an honor, and I’m very thankful for it,” Harrison said of the team recognition.

Sarow/Weiss Cup Finalists

Ella Harrison, Clarence

Mia Vannelli, Depew

Jordan Lucas, Fredonia

Addison Kota, Gowanda

Erin Nuwer, Nardin

Julia Kwitchoff, Niagara Wheatfield

Ava Farina, Orchard Park

Alex Packard, St. Mary’s

Olivia Russ, West Seneca East

Haleigh Dellow, Westfield

Ella Wesolowski, Williamsville East

Grace Kessel, Williamsville East

Ella Johel, Williamsville North

Gia Gangi, Williamsville South