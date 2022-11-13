Clarence girls soccer's magic season ends with 1-0 loss in overtime in state final

DRYDEN – Favored Ward Melville ended Clarence's girls soccer season Sunday, but it was not easy.

The Section VI champs made WM work overtime before coming away with a 1-0 victory in the Class AA state title game at Tompkins-Cortland Community College.

"This was half of this team's final game," senior defender Makayla Stainbrook said after the loss. "That drove us. We were going to win or lose as a team."

For the first 80 minutes, it appeared coach Matt Andrews' senior-laden Red Devils lineup was likely to lose as the Patriots (17-0-3) from Section XI controlled play in the first half and had the edge in the second half. Clarence (18-1) had no shots on goal in the first half and only two in the second, while its Long Island foe had eight shots for regulation that Emily McLouth needed to make saves on and about as many that were just off the mark.

Just 3:28 into the first sudden victory period, Amelia Pirozzi took a cross from Adri Victoriano and beat McLouth from close range to end the game.

"We needed to be more organized in the back," Clarence coach Matt Andrews said of one of the keys in OT. "Their pressure dictated things."

It was the first state title for WM and it came in coach John Diehl's 18th season.

"We had to go through a lot to get here," Diehl said. "It took so many years. It's nice to see so many former players here watching. It's special because we've really built a (soccer) family. This is an exceptional group."

And one that had a few exceptional chances in the first half. A goal was nullified in the 31st minute due to an offside call, and Pirozzi had a shot carom off the post in the 36th minute.

Clarence regrouped and played better in the second half. Jolie Brady had a big clear in the 45th minute, then Gabby Irwin had a shot from near the end line that WM goalie Elyse Munoz made a solid save on in the 47th minute.

Sammi Jo Payne put some offensive pressure on WM moments later and had a 35-yard direct kick in the 56th minute that Munoz also stopped. The Patriots then regained momentum with a surge into Clarence's defensive end. Stainbrook cleared the ball then another one minutes later as the Red Devils withstood four corner kicks in an eight-minute span.

Katie Cappellucci came up with some good clears on defense to help Clarence remain tied, first on a through ball in the 66th minute then on a corner kick in the 69th. WM followed with its two best chances of regulation, but the Red Devils withstood those challenges.

The first was a great turn and shot by Peyton Costello in the 74th minute and the second was Costello's shot off the crossbar in the 77th. The rebound went to Victoriano, who kicked the ball just over the goal from close range.

The on and off snow that fell in the earlier parts of the game returned after that and it made for slower going to end the second half and to start OT. Peyton Costello and Maddy Costello had chances to start the OT period but one shot wide and the other's shot was stopped by the talented McLouth. But WM persevered and kept pressuring and came up with its biggest goal of the season to end the well-played game.

"We said we wanted to play our game, but they came out very strong," Andrews analyzed. "They're a great team and they have some great technical players. The girls should hold their heads high."

As should Andrews, as he not only took Section VI"s first Class AA team to a state girls soccer title game, but he also matched the feat, Ken Andrews, his father, did in the early 1990s with Section V's Penfield.

And he's not the only coach to be especially proud of the players while accomplishing a rare feat. First-year assistant coach Chris Durr returned to the final four with a second team after having done so in his Hall of Fame career at Williamsville East.

"We're so proud of them," Durr said of the players. "They kept working the whole game. It's a great program and I'm blessed to be a part of it."

WM finished with an 8-0 edge in corner kicks and a 10-2 edge in shots on goal.