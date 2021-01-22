 Skip to main content
Clarence girls soccer star Abby Bishara commits to Cornell
Clarence girls soccer star Abby Bishara commits to Cornell

Clarence girls soccer star Abby Bishara, a first-team all-state selection in Class AA, has committed to Cornell.

Bishara, a junior team captain, achieved her goal of chipping in with more offense from the defensive center-mid spot last season, notching seven goals and adding two assists. Two of her goals came in a 2-0 regular season victory against rival Lancaster. 

Clarence had its first unbeaten season, going 12-0-1, and earning another Section VI championship. 

An All-Western New York first-teamer, Bishara said she’s most proud of the team’s dedication toward having such a memorable season that ended in another sectional title.

