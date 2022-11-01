Clarence girls soccer reclaims Section VI Class AA title; Lew-Port wins B crossover

The Clarence girls soccer program is dynastic.

That’s not subjective, it’s objective. Since 2004, the Red Devils had won 12 Section VI Class AA championships, and on a foggy Tuesday afternoon at Sweet Home High School, Clarence (17-1) avenged its 2021 sectional final loss to Lancaster (12-6-1) by beating the Legends 1-0 for its 13th sectional title in 18 years.

Last year, Lancaster ended Clarence’s streak of eight consecutive championships, which led Clarence coach Matt Andrews to call it “an anomaly.”

This year, that was rectified.

“It’s nice. This is for the girls,” Andrews said. “When we walked off the field last year, we were in tears. It was hard on everybody because we had put so much time in. One of the things that everybody thinks is just easy, is that we go out there and win … It’s a team effort, everybody working hard, everybody doing it from day one until now. Lancaster did it the same way, but we came out on top this time. It’s great to get back to the tradition.”

Bringing back the tradition was senior Jolie Brady scoring her fourth goal of the season during the 63rd minute on a header from senior Kailey O’Brien, her team-high 15th assist of the season. Brady hadn’t scored in over a month, but became a hero when faced with the opportunity to show last year was just a blip.

“It’s a great feeling to complete the revenge tour,” Brady said. “It’s a great feeling to lose last year and get it back this year. I can’t even describe the feeling, it’s awesome.”

Since 2003, Clarence has only gone consecutive years without a sectional title once – 2010-2012. When the Reds Devils don't win the section, they typically regroup and find a way to recapture what they believe rightfully belongs to them.

The program isn’t used to ending its season without a sectional championship, because it is an unspoken expectation for every girl who wears black and red to compete every season for a blue patch.

“I think losing last year made us stronger in the end,” O’Brien said. “We’re ... seniors. It’s awesome we were able to come back and give it another run.”

Frustration was clear for Lancaster, as one its players received a yellow card after pushing a Clarence player to the ground, and a red card came seconds later after she continued to talk to the referee.

“We did a really nice job of closing out the game and not giving them many opportunities after we scored,” Andrews said.

With Lancaster behind them, the Red Devils will continue their season Friday night against Section V’s Webster Schroeder in the Far West Regional at Niagara Wheatfield.

"It's wonderful to keep playing," Andrew said. "I love this group of kids, they're wonderful kids. I just want to spend more time with them. Webster Schroeder is a great team and will come to play, and that will be another battle to see who moves on to the state semifinal. I like our chances. Our kids want to be out here playing and giving it everything they got. Hopefully we can put it together and survive and advance another day."

Lew-Port wins crossover

In the nightcap at Sweet Home, B1 champion Lewiston-Porter (14-4) beat B2 champion Fredonia (14-6) 7-0 in the B crossover game to earn a spot in the Far West Regionals.

The matchup was heavily impacted by Lancers senior Sophie Auer, who entered the contest top five in the section in goals, assists and points. With a trip to the Far West Regional on the line, Auer’s all-around game was showcased in the team’s win.

She recorded her sixth hat trick of the season and scored/assisted on all but one of the Lancers' goals. Auer ended the evening with three goals and two assists, her sixth multi-assist game of the season.

"I have so much experience with multiple teammates that helped me become the player that I am," Auer said. "I wouldn't be here without any of my teammates here today."

In the first half, Auer had two goals and an assist, with Lewiston-Porter up 3-0 at the break. Following the intermission, sophomore Emily Stefik scored consecutive goals for her second multi-goal game of the season.

"In the first half, I was super unconfident," Stefik said. "After my concussion, I've been trying to figure out how I can come back harder. At halftime, I told myself, 'You're going to have to be aggressive.' "

The Lancers are on a season-high 10-game winning streak and will play Section V’s Class B representative Saturday at Niagara Wheatfield.