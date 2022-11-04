Clarence girls soccer moves to state semifinals for first time since 2019

If Clarence wanted to return to the NYSPHSAA girls soccer semifinals, they’d have to solve Webster Schroeder and the Warriors’ star goalie Megan Fry, whose 97.24% save percentage led Section V.

Fry had allowed just four goals all season long against 141 saves, a key element of Webster Schroeder’s nine-game win steak and 17-2 record headed into Friday’s Far West Regional at Niagara Wheatfield.

The Red Devils rose to the challenge. Sammi Jo Payne and Kailey O’Brien each scored in the first half as Clarence (18-1) downed Webster Schroeder, 2-1, to advance in the state tournament for the first time since 2019.

“It feels great just being here. This is my first time going to states, so it’s a big deal for us,” said Payne, a junior.

“I’m really excited. The goal has been to get to states from the start of the season. We knew we could do it if we worked together and it finally all paid off,” O’Brien added.

Payne and O’Brien said Clarence was aware of Fry’s talent between the goalposts but had experience with tough goalies in the difficult ECIC I division.

“We had some practice; we’ve gone against good goalkeepers in the past. We knew we couldn’t really think about it too much. As long as we shot it and we placed it well, we knew that it would go in,” O’Brien said.

Payne scored seven minutes into the game, the first goal Webster Schroeder (17-3) had allowed in the postseason. She rocketed a ball off the top crossbar and in amid a fracas in front of the net for an early 1-0 Clarence lead.

In the 33rd minute, O’Brien collided with a Webster Schroeder defender and drew a penalty kick, as well as chance to go one-on-one against Fry. “I didn’t really think about it, I placed it where I always place it and I knew if I placed it right she wouldn’t be able to get it,” O’Brien said.

The senior midfielder curved a shot past Fry’s outstretched hands into the lower left corner of the net for her 13th goal of the season and a 2-0 Clarence lead.

The Red Devils kept pressure on the Warriors for the rest of the half. Webster Schroeder opened the second half with a pair of good scoring chances, but Clarence’s defense and goalie Emily McLouth kept Webster Schroeder scoreless.

At the same time, Clarence wasn’t able to get anything else past Fry. In the 55th minute, she made a fantastic leaping block to tip a shot just over the crossbar and out of play, keeping the game close. Fry finished Friday’s game with seven saves.

Webster Schroeder scored late in the game as Leah Marcell finished off a loose ball in front of the Red Devils’ net for an unassisted score.

Despite some late pressure, the Warriors’ last ditch drive rolled out of bounds as time expired and Clarence celebrated.

“At this point of the year, every team is a top team,” Clarence coach Matt Andrews said. “We just have to play at our top level. Usually it comes down to one bounce here, one play there, and we just let the chips fall where they may. I’ll take these girls anywhere and do what we can with them.”

Clarence will play either Section III Fayetteville-Manlius or Section II Shaker in the semifinal round on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at Thompkins County Community College in Dryden. Those teams square off at noon Saturday.

The Red Devils defeated Fayetteville-Manlius earlier this season, 2-1.

Class D

Earlier in the evening, Ellicottville fell to Section V’s Keshequa (Nunda), 3-0, in the Class D Far West Regional game.

Star sophomore Ava Thayer scored twice for Keshequa (13-6) while eighth-grader Braelyn Isaman scored once for the Indians, who advance to play either Section III’s Cinncinatus Central or Section IV’s Schenevus Central in the semifinal round.

Ellicottville, the Section VI Class D champ for two seasons in a row, finishes its season at 12-7.

Keshequa’s powerful offense pressured the Ellicottville zone from the start. In the seventh minute, Kelsey Davis booted a corner kick right to Thayer who scored into the top right corner. Isaman made it 2-0 in the 19th minute off an assist by Thayer.

Thayer drove up the middle and banked the ball off the left goalpost in the Ellicottville net for the third Keshequa goal in the 50th minute. Keshequa also had four goals called off through the game due to offsides penalties.