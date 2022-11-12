Clarence girls soccer makes first state championship game in program history

DRYDEN – Clarence's girls soccer team buried a lot of ghosts Saturday night.

The Red Devils' rallied to beat Shaker 2-1 in their Class AA state semifinal showdown at Tompkins Cortland Community College.

The victory against the top-ranked team in the state ended a Clarence run of 15 sectional titles in program history without a trip to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship game. It also is the first time a Section VI team has made the Class AA final.

"This is a team that battles," Clarence coach Matt Andrews said after his No. 2-ranked team used a pair of goals by Sammi Jo Payne, stellar goalkeeping by Emily McLouth and steady play from everyone who stepped on the field to beat an equally skilled opponent. "I'm so happy for them that they get to do this."

The Section VI champions were not happy when they fell behind their Albany-area foe late in the first half. They were not happy with the on and off rain or the cold temperatures. But they were very happy when 80 minutes of soccer gave them a berth in Sunday's title game against unbeaten Ward Melville of Section XI.

"We wanted revenge," McLouth said of her team's mindset after being upset in last year's Section VI title game by Lancaster. "We did it. We all really wanted to win."

It was not easy. Shaker (19-2) had the better of play at the start, but few chances. Clarence (18-1) asserted itself midway in the first half with a handful of corner kicks. But neither team managed any great scoring chances until McLouth made a good save against Francesca LoGrippo just before a corner kick in the 23rd minute, then corralled a loose ball after a corner kick in the 25th minute.

LoGrippo put the Bison ahead with an unassisted shot from 35 yards in the 31st minute. It was perfectly placed in the upper right corner.

Clarence had the perfect answer four minutes later as Ella Judd had a terrific cross that Payne headed in just as skillfully. The teams traded scoring chances before the half ended.

Shaker opened the second half with a great opportunity. Olivia Pardo was left alone for a moment just 10 yards in front of the goal, and she had a hard shot that McLouth corralled for her best save of the night.

"I just had the mindset it was all or nothing," the senior keeper said. "I didn't want this to be the last game of my high school career."

It won't be, thanks to Payne's heroics in the 55th minute. Gabby Irwin had a great cross from the right side that Payne just got past Shaker goalie Genevieve Austin. The athletic junior was able to get her hands on it, but the shot was too hard to catch or deflect, and Clarence had its first lead.

Shaker coach Mike Brehm was not surprised at how well his team played once it was behind.

"This team is very resilient," the veteran coach said. "We've been able to come back all year, even when we were down as many as three goals."

Shaker wasn't able to, but not for lack of trying. Pardo had a direct kick sail just high in the 57th minute; there were two corner kicks in the 68th minute; and Pardo had another shot on goal in the 69th minute.

And there was more. LoGrippo was wide with a shot in the 74th minute; Alina LaGace had her shot in the 75th minute stopped by McLouth; and LoGrippo's shot in the 77th minute was punched away by McLouth. The goalie had to leave the game for a minute, but her defense held firm.

There was one scare in the final minute, as a corner kick by Micaela Tahoe forced McLouth to make a leaping slap save with 45 seconds left. McLouth finished with 11 saves, while Austin had three for the Bison. Both teams had eight corner kicks.

"That was a great game, and they're a great team," Brehm said as his program fell in its first trip to the state semifinals. "I wish it could have been played under better conditions."

As for the outcome, nothing could have been better for the Red Devils.