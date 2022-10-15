Clarence girls soccer looking to rectify 2021 sectional loss; Section VI soccer brackets released

The Clarence girls soccer team has perennially been one of the top teams in Western New York and among the best in the state. Since 2000, the program has won 13 sectional titles, including eight straight from 2013 to 2020.

The Red Devils' quest for a ninth was thwarted by Lancaster in last year’s Class AA sectional final.

“Last year’s sectional final was a little bit of an anomaly, but those things happen,” Clarence coach Matt Andrews said. “Soccer is a cruel game sometimes. You can do everything right and end up on the wrong side of a decision.”

This season, Clarence (14-1) bounced back. The Red Devils were ranked No. 1 throughout the season in the coaches large school poll and, on Oct. 4, the United Soccer Coaches ranked the team as 12th best in the nation.

On Saturday, the Section VI girls soccer bracket was announced. The Red Devils are the No. 1 seed in their class, and will aim to begin a new sectional championship streak. Clarence opens sectional play Oct. 21 at home against No. 8 Niagara Falls (1-11) at 3:30 p.m.

“I want to be respectful of every team out there, but they’re a team that’s won one game, and we’re a team that’s lost one game this year,” Andrews said.” I think, for us, it’s what I call a ‘take care of business game.’ Where we go out very workman-like, do our job, and we should come out successful in that game. We have to play the game, and can’t assume anything, and our girls know that … my hope is we get up on them early and let everybody have the experience of playing in a sectional game.”

The lone blemish on Clarence’s record is a 3-2 loss to Lancaster. The Legends (10-5) are the No. 2 seed, and the only way both programs could meet against this season is in the sectional final, a familiar position for both programs.

“It was a rainy day, it was a double-overtime day, it was tough all-around conditions,” Andrews said. “We didn’t do what we needed to do to win. Lancaster’s going to come to play every time. In many ways, it was good for us to know we have to bring it everyday. If we let outside things influence us, get in our heads, then we’re not at the best we can be. We need to bring our best, everyday, regardless of the outside influences, and I think since then, we’ve gotten it together and played some great soccer.”

Clarence bounced back from that defeat, winning its last six games.

This season, the Red Devils have won 11 of its 14 victories via shutout. Leading the way this season has been junior Sammi Jo Payne (16 goals, 35 points), senior Kailey O’Brien (nine goals, 10 assists, 28 points), and senior Gabby Irwin (four goals, nine assists, 17 points).

“It’s been a really good season, overall,” Andrews said. “We kind of have the expectation of winning a lot. We go into the year that we want to have and have to do the things to win. I also think a lot of people believe we don’t work as hard to get there and we just go on the field, and that couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

Section VI Girls Soccer Tournament

Class AA

Friday, Oct. 21

Quarterfinals

8-Niagara Falls at 1-Clarence, 3:30 p.m.

5-Jamestown at 4-Frontier, 3:30 p.m.

7-Lockport at 2-Lancaster, 3:30 p.m.

6-Orchard Park at 3-Williamsville North, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday, Oct. 27

at North Tonawanda

Clarence/Niagara Falls winner vs. Frontier/Jamestown winner, 7:30 p.m.

Lockport/Lancaster winner vs. Orchard Park/Williamsville North winner, 7:30 p.m.

Final

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Pre-Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 18

9-Hamburg at 8-Kenmore West, 3:30 p.m.

13-West Seneca West at 4-Williamsville South, 3:30 p.m.

12- Sweet Home at 5-Amherst, TBA

10-Kenmore East at 7-Starpoint, 6 p.m.

11-West Seneca East at 6-Grand Island, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Oct. 20

Kenmore West/Hamburg winner at 1-Williamsville East, 6 p.m.

Willi. South/WSW winner vs. SH/Amherst winner at higher seed, TBA.

Starpoint/Kenmore East winner at 2-Niagara Wheatfield, 6 p.m.

Grand Island/West Seneca East winner at 3-North Tonawanda, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

At All High Stadium

Monday, Oct. 24

Ken West/Hamburg-Will East winner vs. Will South/WSW-Sweet Home/Amherst winner, 5:30 p.m.

Starpoint/Kenmore East-Niagara Wheatfield winner vs. Grand Island/WSE-North Tonawanda winner, 7:30 p.m.

Final

Saturday, Oct. 29

at Sweet Home

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Class B1

Pre-Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Oct. 19

9-Maryvale at 8-Depew, 6 p.m.

12-Dunkirk at 5-East Aurora, 3:30 p.m.

10-Lake Shore at 7-Olean, 3:30 p.m.

11-Albion at 6-Tonawanda, 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 21

Depew/Maryvale winner at 1-City Honors, 7 p.m.

Dunkirk/East Aurora winner at 4-Iroquois, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Shore/Olean winner at 2-Lewiston Porter, 6 p.m.

Tonawanda/Albion at 3-Pioneer, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 25

At North Tonawanda

Lake Shore/Olean-Lewiston-Porter winner vs. Tonawanda/Albion-Pioneer winner, 5:30 p.m.

Depew/Maryvale-City Honors winner vs. Dunkirk/East Aurora-Iroquois winner, 7:30 p.m.

Final

Saturday, Oct. 29

At Sweet Home

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Class B2

Pre-Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Oct. 19

9-Southwestern at 8-Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, 6 p.m.

13-Medina at 4-Alden, 3:30 p.m.

12-Salamanca, 5-Allegany-Limestone, 6 p.m.

10-Eden at 7-Akron, 3:30 p.m.

14-Silver Creek/Forestville vs. 3-Fredonia, 6 p.m. at Fredonia State

11-Newfane vs. 6-Springville, 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 21

Southwestern/Falconer-CV at 1-Roy-Hart, 6 p.m.

Alden/Medina winner vs. Salamanca/Allegany-Limestone winner at higher seed, 3:30 p.m.

Akron/Eden winner at 2-Olmsted, 4:30 p.m.

Fredonia/Silver Creek-Forestville winner vs. Springville/Newfane, at higher seed, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Oct. 21

At Sweet Home

Akron/Eden/Olmsted winner vs. Fredonia/Silver Creek-Forestville/Springville/Newfane winner, 5:30 p.m.

Southwestern/Falconer-CV-Roy-Hart winner vs. Alden/Medina-Salamanca/AL winner, 7:30 p.m.

Final

Wednesday, Oct. 26

At Sweet Home

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

Class B crossover

Tuesday, Nov. 1

at Sweet Home

Winner of B1 vs. Winner of B2, 7:30 p.m.

Class C

Pre-Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Oct. 19

9-Pine Valley/Gowanda at 8-Catt. Little Valley

10-JFK at 7-Westfield/Brocton

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 21

Catt. Little Valley/Pine Valley-Gowanda at 1-Wilson, 6 p.m.

5-Holland/West Valley at 4-Chautauqua Lake, 3:30 p.m.

JFK/Westfield-Brocton at 2-Portville, 3:30 p.m.

6-Randolph at 3-Frewsburg, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 25

At Dunkirk

Catt. Little Valley/Pine Valley-Gowanda-Wilson winner vs. Holland/West Valley-Chautauqua Lake winner, 7 p.m.

JFK/Westfield-Brocton-Portville winner vs. Randolph/Frewsburg winner, 5 p.m.

Final

Saturday, Oct. 29

at Dunkirk

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Class D

Semifinals

Monday, Oct. 24

4-Franklinville vs. 1-Ellicottville, 7 p.m.

3-Maple Grove vs. 2-North Collins, 5 p.m.

Final

At Dunkirk

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Section VI Boys Soccer Tournament

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Pre-Quarterfinals

Class AA

9-West Seneca East at 8-Jamestown, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 22

Jamestown/West Seneca winner at 1-Clarence, 2 p.m.

5-Lockport vs. 4-Hutch Tech, 1 p.m., at All High Stadium.

6-Frontier at 3-Williamsville North, 2 p.m.

7-Orchard Park at 2-Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 25

At West Seneca East

Jamestown/West Seneca-Clarence winner vs. Hutch Tech/Lockport winner, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsville North/Frontier winner vs. Lancaster/Orchard Park winner, 5 p.m.

Final

Saturday, Oct. 29

At West Seneca East

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Pre-Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Oct. 19

9-Amherst at 8-Hamburg, 7 p.m.

12-Sweet Home at 5-Starpoint, 7:45 p.m.

11-CSAT at 6-Kenmore East, 7 p.m.

10-North Tonawanda at 7-Kenmore West, 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 22

Hamburg/Amherst at 1-Williamsville South, 7 p.m.

Starpoint/Sweet Home at 4-Grand Island, noon.

CSAT/Kenmore East at 3-Williamsville East, noon.

North Tonawanda/Kenmore West at 2-Niagara Wheatfield, TBA.

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 25

At West Seneca West

Hamburg/Amherst-Williamsville South winner vs. Sweet Home/Starpoint-Grand Island winner, 7:30 p.m.

CSAT/Kenmore East-Williamsville East winner vs. Kenmore West/North Tonawanda-Niagara Wheatfield winner

Final

Saturday, Oct. 29

At West Seneca East

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Class B-1

Play-in

Monday, Oct. 17

17-Cheektowaga at 16-Dunkirk, 6 p.m.

Pre-Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Dunkirk/Cheektowaga winner at 1-Lewiston-Porter, 3:30 p.m.

9-Tapestry-Health Sciences at 8-Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

12-Olean at 5-City Honors, 4:30 p.m., at Johnnie B. Wiley

13-Pioneer at. 4-Internatioal Prep, 6:30 p.m., at Johnnie B. Wiley

14-Tonawanda at 3-Riverside Academy, 4:30 p.m.

11-Albion at 6-Lackawanna, 3:30 p.m.

10-Iroquois at 7-Maryvale, 6 p.m.

15-Depew at 2-East Aurora, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Oct. 20

At higher seed, Times TBA

Dunkirk/Cheektowaga-Lew-Port winner vs. THS/LS winner

City Honors/Olean winner vs. International Prep/Pioneer winner

Riverside/Tonawanda winner vs. Lackawanna/Albion winner

Maryvale/Iroquois winner vs. Depew/East Aurora winner

Semifinals

Monday, Oct. 24

At West Seneca East

Dunkirk/Cheektowaga/Lew-Port-THS/LS winner vs. City Honors/Olean-International Prep/Pioneer winner, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside/Tonawanda-Lackawanna/Albion winner vs. Maryvale/Iroquois-Depew/East Aurora winner

Final

Friday, Oct. 28

Semifinal winners at West Seneca East at 7:30 p.m.

Class B2

Pre-Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 18

16-Newfane at 1-Allegany-Limestone, 6 p.m.

9- Cass. Valley at 8-Akron, 3:30 p.m.

12-Medina at 5-Southwestern, 7 p.m.

13-Olmsted at 4-Bennett, 4:30 p.m., at All High

14-Salamanca-LV at 3-Alden, 7 p.m.

11-Eden at 6-Lafayette, 6:30 p.m. at All High

10-Springville at 7-Fredonia, 3:30 p.m.

15-Silver Creek at 2-Roy-Hart

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Oct. 20

At higher seed, times TBA

Newfane/Allegany-Limestone winner vs. Akron/Cass. Valley winner

Medina/Southwestern winner vs. Bennett/Olmsted winner

Alden/Salamanca-LV winner vs. Eden/Lafayette winner

Fredonia/Springville winner vs. Roy-Hart/Silver Creek winner

Semifinals

Monday, Oct. 24

Games at West Seneca West

Newfane/AL-Akron/CV winner vs. Medina/Southwestern-Bennett/Olmsted, 7:30 p.m.

Alden/Salamanca-LV-Eden/Lafayette winner vs. Fredonia/Springville-Roy-Hart/Silver Creek, 5 p.m.

Final

Friday, Oct. 28

At West Seneca East

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Class B crossover

Tuesday, Nov. 11

B1 winner vs. B2 winner at West Seneca East, 6 p.m.

Class C

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Oct. 20

8-Gowanda-Pine Valley at 1-Holland-Franklinville-West Valley, 3:30 p.m.

5-Frewsburg at 4-Westfield-Brocton, 3:30 p.m.

6-Chautaqua Lake at 3-Wilson, 6 p.m.

7-Randolph at 2-Portville, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, Oct. 26

At West Seneca East

Gowanda-Pine Valley/Holland-Franklinville-West Valley winner vs. Frewsburg/Westfield-Brocton winner, 7:30 p.m.

Chautauqua Lake/Wilson winner vs. Randolph/Portville winner, 5 p.m.

Final

Monday, Oct. 31

At West Seneca East

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Class D

Semifinals

Wednesday, Oct. 26

At West Seneca East

3-North Collins vs. 2-Ellicottville at West Seneca West, 5 p.m.

Final

Monday, Oct. 31

At West Seneca East

North Collins/Ellicottville winner vs. 1-Maple Grove at West Seneca East, 5 p.m.