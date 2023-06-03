Clarence senior Natalie Myslinski got to play the last game of her high school lacrosse career on her home field.

To even have a chance to do that, the Red Devils needed to win the Section VI Class B championship and qualify for the Far West Regionals, which were previously scheduled for Clarence.

In the first of four regional games Saturday, Clarence lost 16-2 to Victor from Section V.

“Victor was a super competitive team,” said Myslinski, who is headed to play Division I lacrosse at Colorado. “We wanted to see a competitive team, and I think it’s great. … Their defense was really good. Their offense is fast.”

Myslinski, who is expected to be named all-state and All-Western New York for the fourth consecutive season, finished her senior year with 76 goals and 122 points, both third in Section VI.

“They taught us a few lessons, and it’s just something we need to work towards for next year,” she said. “We’re going to learn from this and I definitely wish them luck for next year.”

On Saturday, it was all Victor in the first half, dominating total possession and offensive zone time. That translated on the scoreboard, with Victor taking an 11-1 lead after 25 minutes of play.

Clarence’s defense couldn’t handle Victor’s unpredictable cuts to the front of the net, leaving many one-on-one attempts for Victor’s attackers against Clarence goalie Brenna Lincoln.

If Clarence was able to force a turnover or get a save, the Red Devils struggled in transition to leave their own half of the field, consistently turning the ball over before reaching midfield. When Clarence was able to retain possession as it entered the Victor zone, the Red Devils failed to get many good looks on the goalkeeper, sending most shots wide of the net.

The lone goal of the half for the Red Devils was scored by attacker Katelyn Rice on a penalty shot. Otherwise, Victor’s lockdown defense and hustle in transition kept Clarence off the scoreboard for the majority of the half.

In the second half, Clarence saw more offensive zone time, generating more scoring opportunities and drawing several penalties. The team’s lone second half goal came from midfielder and captain Anna Memminger with just 17 seconds left remaining.

“They did a really good job at picking out our middle,” Clarence coach Cat Vandenburgh said. “Their ball movement is just fantastic, and they cycle really well. We didn’t win the draws like we did in previous games, so they had a lot more possession time than we did. We had silly turnovers on offense.”

Victor got hat tricks from midfielders Brin Gotham and Julia Bruno. Attacker Elizabeth Boland registered two goals and an assist, with Allie Pisano, Camryn Adrid, and Devin Livingston adding two goals each.

Despite the end result, Vandenburgh was proud of what her team accomplished.

“These seniors are really special,” she said. “They really worked hard.

“We had a rough beginning of the season, and we peaked when we needed to, and we really came together to win our section finals. It was still a really good year.”

This story will be updated with the remaining Far West Regional games.