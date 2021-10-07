Clarence girls golf runs winning streak to 11 perfect seasons, 120 matches

There seems to be no stopping the freight train that is Clarence’s girls golf program.
The Red Devils, who have never lost a match in Western New York competition, extended their undefeated streak to 120 and 11 perfect seasons with Tuesday’s win over Lancaster at the Brookfield Country Club.
Clarence also has won the last two sectional team championships held and will shoot for three in a row next spring when the qualifier for the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association is held.
The state tournament will be at McGregor Links Country Club in Wilton June 4-6.
Last season’s Clarence team captain Alyssa Ballaro has moved on to Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa. where recently she led the Lakers with a seventh-place finish with a 158 for 54 holes among a field of 72 in Gannon University’s Michael Corbett Fall Classic.
Ballaro left plenty of talented teammates behind including senior Victoria Leach, who has been as standout for the Red Devils since she was in eighth grade. That was in 2018 when she finished sixth in the sectional girls tournament with a 98. The next year, Leach was fifth with a round of 89 in the sectional. Last spring, Leach shot an 82 for a second place in the Section VI tournament at the Gowanda Country Club despite playing with a broken bone in her right foot.
Either Leach or junior Rosalie DiNunzio were medalist or co-medalist in each of Clarence’s 10 victories this season. They each shot 36 at Audubon against Williamsville South. DiNunzio shot a 36 at the Lancaster CC against the Legends.
Last week they each scored 37 in a victory over Orchard Park (150-245) at Holland Hills and Leach shot 37 and DiNunzio 39 in the win over Williamsville South (159-230) at Brookfield CC, where Clarence plays its home matches. It’s the first season Orchard Park is fielding a varsity girls golf team.
How deep is the talent on coach Kori Grasha’s Clarence squad? All five Clarence golfers shot under 40 against OP.
Besides Leach, DiNunzio and Dean, a freshman, Clarence’s regular lineup includes junior Emily Morelli and senior Annika Michel.