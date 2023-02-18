Clarence posted the best score of the competition and was among the repeat champions in four of the five divisions Saturday at the Section VI championships in competitive cheerleading at Starpoint.

The Red Devils won the Division 1 small schools championship with 86.70 points. Lockport was second with 79.00.

In Division 2 large schools, host Starpoint repeated as the winner with a total of 85.25 points, followed by Iroquois with 80.45. In Division 2 small schools, Maryvale repeated, posting a score of 83.95 points. Tonawanda was second with 80.50.

Lewiston-Porter was again the winner among the co-ed teams. The Lancers scored 84.75 points to repeat. Williamsville South was second with 72.75.

The lone division without a repeat champion was the Division 1 large schools in which the top two teams flipped places from last year. This time, Frontier tallied 83.65 points to better defending champion Hamburg, which scored 77.05.

The top two teams in each division advance to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships on March 4 in Binghamton.